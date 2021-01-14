CENTENARY, Ohio -- Usually, a baseball or softball team takes to the diamond, but on Wednesday South Point's boys basketball team did it.
"We went to a diamond press and had a big third quarter," Pointer coach Travis Wise said.
The result was a 24-3 run that led to a 60-36 victory over Gallia Academy, boosting South Point to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Mason Kazee led the Pointers, who entertain Portsmouth on Friday, with 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Austin Webb scored 16 points.
"Mason played an awesome game," Wise said.
Isaac Clary scored 15 points for the Blue Devils (2-5, 0-4), who trailed 24-20 at halftime. Gallia Academy plays at Chesapeake at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SOUTH POINT 12 12 23 13 -- 60: Adams 3, Turner 6, Jackson 0, Kazee 20, Taylor 3, Webb 16, Pegram 2, Runyon 2, Ermalovich 0, Sammons 0, Dornon 8, Brandt 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 10 4 12 -- 36: Davis 7, Franklin 5, Vance 0, Fellure 2, Phillips 0, Johnson 0, Saunders 0, Call 7, Walter 0, Clary 15.
EAST CARTER 57, GREENUP COUNTY 44: The Raiders (1-0) began the third quarter with a 16-1 run to pull away from the Musketeers (1-3) in Grayson, Kentucky.
East Carter trailed 19-16 at halftime, but rallied behind 15 points and nine rebounds from Ethan Miller. Treven Tussey scored 14 points and Connor Goodman 13. Boone Gibson paced Greenup County with 20 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 7 12 7 18 -- 44: Sammons 8, B. Gibson 20, Wireman 5, Hewlett 2, Hannah 5, Adkins 0, J. Gibson 4.
EAST CARTER 7 9 16 25 -- 57: C. Goodman 13, Hall 2, Cline 8, Tussey 14, Miller 15, E. Goodman 5, Tiller 0, Gee 0, Sargent 0, Adams 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 55, EASTERN-MEIGS 31: The Rebels (7-4 overall, 2-2 Tri-Valley Conference) bolted to an 18-2 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Eagles (0-7, 0-3) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Jaxxin Mabe led South Gallia with 23 points, 20 in the first half. Brayden Hammond scored 14. Bryce Newland led Eastern-Meigs with nine points.
EASTERN-MEIGS 2 11 6 12 -- 31: Newland 9, O'Brien 6, Reed 5, Bullington 3, Watson 3, Blanchard 2, Short 2, Hawk 1.
SOUTH GALLIA 18 19 5 13 -- 55: Mabe 23, Hammond 14, Ours 9, Saber 7, Small 1, Combs 1.
Girls
IRONTON ST. JOE 68, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 26: Bella Whaley scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Flyers' pounding of the Tartans in Sciotoville, Ohio.
Gracie Damron scored 15 points, Emma Whaley 14 and Riley Daniels 12 for Ironton St. Joe (2-7 overall, 2-4 Southern Ohio Conference). Emma Whaley pulled down 13 rebounds. Grace Smith paced Sciotoville East (0-8, 0-6) with 10 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10 23 20 15 -- 68: E, Whaley 14, B. Whaley 13, Blankenship 2, Sheridan 6, Damron 15, Unger 2, Weber 4, Philabaun 0, Daniels 12.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 5 10 5 6 -- 26: Johnson 3, Dingess 5, Robinson 0, Smith 4, Smith 10, Conley 0, Caldwell 4.