SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point’s inconsistent performance featured more ups than downs Friday night.
The Pointers (11-3 overall, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference) were good enough in a 56-41 victory over Rock Hill (0-10, 0-7).
“We’re this late in the season and we’re still trying to get consistent,” South Point coach Travis Wise said. “At times we were really good and at times we were really bad.”
The Pointers, without injured big man Darryl Taylor, were really good most of the final 16 minutes in pulling away from a 26-20 halftime lead. Mason Kazee’s 3-pointer at 3:40 of the third quarter capped a 9-0 run that gave South Point a 15-point lead.
The Redmen, though, climbed back in the game, whittling the deficit to 39-33 after Caleb Murphy’s basket from the lane with 7:05 left to play. Austin Webb responded with a pair of free throws to start an 8-0 Pointers’ run and dash Rock Hill’s hope for upsetting the league’s second-place team.
Kazee scored 27 points and Webb 19. Nakyan Turner chipped in 11 for South Point.
“Mason played well,” Wise said. “When we controlled the pace, we were good. We did what we had to do to win.”
Owen Hankins led Rock Hill with 16 points.
“Rock Hill plays hard,” Wise said. “They didn’t quit.”
The Redmen hung tough even though South Point was hot from 3-point range early. Wise said the prowess from beyond the arc was a mixed blessing.
“We relied on our 3s too much early,” Wise said. “We kind of fell in love with them.”
The Pointers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Greenup County. Rock Hill plays at Chesapeake at noon on Saturday.
ROCK HILL 8 12 9 12 — 41: Doddridge 0, Hankins 16, Murphy 2, Adams 9, Day 6, Blagg 0, Malone 4, Schwab 4, Smith 0.
SOUTH POINT 13 13 13 17 — 56: Adams 0, N. Turner 11, Kazee 27, Webb 19, Pegram 2, Ermalovich 0, Simmons 0, Dornon 0.