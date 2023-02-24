Ohio Valley Conference champions South Point and Fairland swept the top awards in Ohio District 13 high school basketball.
The Pointers' Caleb Lovely is boys player of the year and and Travis Wise coach of the year in Division III. The Dragons' Tomi Hinkle is girls player of the year and Jon Buchanan coach of the year in Division I-II.
Lovely scored his 1,000th career point to lead South Point to the league title. Hinkle, a Tiffin University signee, has more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in helping Fairland to a 24-0 record and No. 2 state ranking.
Lovely was joined on the first team by J.D. Thacker of Fairland, Owen Johnson of Coal Grove, Cyan Ervin of Wellston, Keagan Swope of Nelsonville-York and Tucker Liston of Belpre. The second team includes Dannie Maynard of Chesapeake, Chase Allen of Fairland, Jordan Ermalovich of South Point, Braylon Jarrison of Meigs and Kade Kinzel of Oak Hill.
Honorable-mention selections are Brody Buchanan and Will Davis of Fairland, Gayden Gheen of Meigs, Xander Dornon and Xathan Haney of South Point, Leighton Loge and Trent Morrissey of Nelsonville-York and Gunner Harmon of Wellston.
In Division I-II, Braden Schreck of Ironton and Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy made the first team, along with player of the year Kyler D'Augustino of Alexander, Alex Kendall of Marietta, Garrett Brown of Vinton County and Trent Taylor of Warren. Ironton's Shaun Terry heads the second team, which includes Brody Fellure of Gallia Academy, Evan Jarvis of Jackson, Nathan Shadik of Athens and Julian Stadleman of Warren.
Earning honoarble mention are Ethan White of Ironton; Jance Lambert of Gallia Academy; Kade Alderman of River Valley; A.J. Graham of Marietta; Boston Campbell of Jackson; Simon Pierce of Logan; Cobra Sharp, Bradyn Cain and Jack Davidson of Vinton County; Landon Wheatley of Athens; and Zach Barnhouse of Alexander. N.J. Knight of Vinton County is coach of the year.
Division IV features first-teamers Ethan Smith of Symmes Valley, Tanner Boothe of South Gallia, Erikai Jackson of Ironton St. Joe, Jarrett Armstrong and Caden Chapman of Federal Hocking and Michael Clark of Trimble.
The second team includes Noah Cremeans of South Gallia, Andrew Airhart and Billy Ward of Federal Hocking and Cruz Brinager of Southern. Federal Hocking's Tariq Quatrill is player of the year and the Lancers' Travis Thompson coach of the year.
Earning honorable mention are Braden Corn of Symmes Valley, Kai Coleman and Wesley Neal of Ironton St. Joe, Brycen Stanley of South Gallia, Jace Bullington of Eastern Meigs, Logan Doughty of Miller, Chip Adams of Waterford, Cole Wright of Trimble, Bryce Dorsey of Miller and Brayden Otto of Southern.
Joining Hinkle on the girls Division I-II all-district squad is Fairland's Bree Allen, Jackson's T.J. Carpenter, Warren's Alex Frazee, Athens' Asa Holcombe and Marietta's Leigha Large. The second unit features Addison Godby and Bailey Russell of Fairland, Kenzie Davis and Mattie Walburn of Jackson and Riley Medley of Marietta.
Honorable-mention picks include Kamryn Barnitz and Kylee Bruce from Fairland; Chanee Cremeens from Gallia Academy; Alyssa Baker from Marietta; Ella Chapman and Emily Zuber from Athens; Sophie Cochrane, Tess Hafner and Raylen Shotwell from Warren; Makenzie Daubemire and Danica Mahaffey from Logan; and Lindsey Riddle and Laken Williams from Vinton County.
In Division III, Nelsonville-York's Airah Lavy is player of the year and the Buckeyes' Mark Truax coach of the year. Lavy is joined on the first team by Sophi Hutchison of Chesapeake, Rylee Lisle of Meigs, Madison Potts of Wellston, Brooklyn Richards of Nelsonville-York and Takira Walker of Federal Hocking.
Second-teamers are Kate Ball of Chesapeake, Kelsey Fraley of Coal Grove, Camille Hall of South Point, Evan Williams of Ironton and Jen Parker of Meigs. Honorable-mention selections are Saratina Jackson of South Point, Kinsey Keeney of Coal Grove, Isabel Morgan of Ironton, Hayley Edwards of River Valley, Haley Alloway and Julia Way of Belpre, Kimberly Aubrey of Wellston, Kaylee Hudnall of Alexander and Kyndal Sneddon of Federal Hocking.
South Gallia's Cory Small is coach of the year in Division IV. Eastern Meigs' Sydney Reynolds is player of the year.
Reynolds is joined on the first team by Morgan Lyons and Tori Triplett of South Gallia and Kendall Sury and Laykyn Jones of Waterford. South Gallia's Emma Clary heads the second team, which features Desiree Simpson of Symmes Valley, Bre Allen of Miller, Rilynn Fouts of Trimble and Avery Wagner of Waterford. Earning honorable mention are Gracie Damron and Mia Weber of Ironton St. Joe, Lindsey Wells of South Gallia, Juli Durst of Meigs, Jordan Ellison of Symmes Valley, Madison Summers of South Gallia, Madi Hiener of Waterford, Jaylee Orsborne of Trimble and Kierston Rose of Southern.
