Ohio Valley Conference champions South Point and Fairland swept the top awards in Ohio District 13 high school basketball.

The Pointers' Caleb Lovely is boys player of the year and and Travis Wise coach of the year in Division III. The Dragons' Tomi Hinkle is girls player of the year and Jon Buchanan coach of the year in Division I-II.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

