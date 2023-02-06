The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230205-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Buy Now

South Point's Caleb Lovely (0) scores ahead of Rock Hill's Noah Doddridge (5) and Brayden ADams (1) Friday during a high school basketball game in Pedro, Ohio. 

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

South Point drew the No. 2 seed and a bye in the Ohio high school boys basketball Division III sectional/district tournament field.

The Ohio Valley Conference champion Pointers (16-3) are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at home vs. the winner of No. 15 Peebles (8-11) and No. 18 Portsmouth (7-12). The Indians entertain the Trojans at 7 p.m. Feb. 21.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you