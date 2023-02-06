South Point drew the No. 2 seed and a bye in the Ohio high school boys basketball Division III sectional/district tournament field.
The Ohio Valley Conference champion Pointers (16-3) are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at home vs. the winner of No. 15 Peebles (8-11) and No. 18 Portsmouth (7-12). The Indians entertain the Trojans at 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
No. 7 Fairland (14-7) plays host to No. 26 Huntington Ross (4-15) at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The winner meets the victor from No. 23 Wellston (7-12) and 10th-seeded Nelsonville-York (14-7) at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
No. 11 Chesapeake (7-13) is home vs. No. 22 Meigs (5-13) at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The winner takes on either No. 6 Wheelersburg (14-5) or No. 27 Crooksville (3-15). Rock Hill (9-11), seeded 14th, entertains No. 19 Oak Hill (6-14) at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, with the emerging team visiting No. 3 Zane Trace (16-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
No. 24 Coal Grove (5-17) plays at No. 9 Lynchburg-Clay (12-8) at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, with the winner taking on either No. 8 Northwest (14-6) or No. 24 Southeastern (5-13) at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Minford (17-1) is the top seed.
In Division II, fifth seed Ironton (12-6) plays host to No. 12 Sheridan (12-8) at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The winner takes on either No. 4 New Lexington (17-3), No. 13 Jackson (9-9) or No. 20 River Valley (1-18). The Ironmen and Raiders play at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 for the right to meet New Lexington.
No. 11 Alexander (12-6) visits No. 6 Gallia Academy (15-6) at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The victor plays No. 3 Miami Trace (16-4), No. 14 Circleville (10-10) or No. 19 Waverly (2-18).
In Division IV, fifth-seeded Green (17-5) drew a bye and is slated to play at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 against either No. 12 Ironton St. Joe (8-10) or No. 21 Portsmouth Clay (0-19). The Flyers and Panthers meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.
No. 16 Symmes Valley (7-12) visits No. 17 Sciotoville East (5-11) at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 for the right to go to top seed Leesburg Fairfield (21-0) at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. No. 14 South Gallia (7-11) entertains No. 17 Eastern Meigs (2-11) at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. The winner visits No. 3 South Webster (13-5) at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
