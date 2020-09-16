ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Joey Bloebaum scored off a pass from Braylon Balandra in the 56th minute to give South Point a 1-0 victory over Fairland Tuesday in boys high school soccer.
"Total team effort is the best way to describe this game," Pointers coach Zach Jenkins said. "Our intensity level and effort was extremely good. I felt we executed out passing game better than we had most of the season and utilized our speed and athleticism."
South Point (5-3-1 overall, 3-1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) lost leading scorer Tyler Lilly to injury 18 minutes into the match. Rather than fold, the Pointers rallied.
"I challenged the boys at halftime that someone had to step up in the absence of our leader. We raised our effort after the half and Joey Bloebaum was really a spark for us in Tyler's absence. His speed was a real factor against their back line. The goal he put in was one of the nicer goals I've seen from a freshman in a long time."
Bloebaum's goal was a hard shot into the upper corner, eluding Dragons goalkeeper Jacob Polcyn, who made 13 saves.
"To beat Polcyn, you have to be on point," Jenkins said. ""His shot was a rocket into the upper corner."
Jenkins also praised the Pointers' defense, led by goalkeeper Jaylon Halfhill, who made nine saves.
"I feel my two other captains, Kyle Badgett and Zane Walters, really stepped up for us defensively in Tyler's absence, especially late in the game as Fairland got urgency.
SOUTH POINT 0 1 -- 1
FAIRLAND 0 0 -- -0
SP -- Bloebaum (Balandra assist)
Saves: SP 9 (Halfhill), F 13 (Polcyn). Corner kicks: SP 2, F 4.
POINT PLEASANT 2, PARKERBSURG 2: Adam Veroski scored two goals to help the Big Blacks (3-2-2) tie the visiting Big Reds.
Luke Pinkerton made six saves and Hunter Bonecutter two for Point Pleasant.
BOYD COUNTY 6, RUSSELL 0: J.B. Walter scored twice to lead the Lions to a shutout of the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Grant Chaffin, Cameron Gibson, Rylan Keelin and Cole Thompson also scored. Hayden Salyers earned the shutout.
With the victory, Boyd County qualified for the 16th Region Tournament by clinching the top seed in the 63rd District.
ASHLAND 5, EAST CARTER 3: The Tomcats (2-2) scored three goals in a 10-minute span to snap the Raiders' 16-game 16th Region winning streak.
Calyx Holmes scored twice and was backed by goals from Ben Acuff, Drew Clark and Parker Miller.
Ethan Miller scored his 88th career goal for East Carter (2-1). Logan Cales scored the other two for the Raiders.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 2, SOUTH POINT 1: Nina Miller scored off an assist by Maddie Miller at 59:14 to lift the Dragons over the Pointers at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Maddie Miller's goal off a penalty kick at 36:53 gave Fairland (2-2-1 overall, 2-1-1- OVC) a 1-0 lead. South Point tied it on a penalty kick of its own by Jaycie Walters at 53:42.
RUSSELL 5, BOYD COUNTY 0: Sisters Lena Blanke and Eva Blanke each scored two goals to pace the Red Devils (1-2) to a triumph over the Lions (0-2) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Ava Quinn also scored.
Volleyball
COAL GROVE 3, CHESAPEAKE 1: The Hornets won the final two sets to defeat the visiting Panthers.
Coal Grove won the first set 25-11, but Chesapeake took the second 25-20. The Hornets won the third set 25-23 and the fourth 25-13.
Seniors Addi Dillow and Jaidyn Griffith starred on Senior Night. Dillow made 17 digs and 12 kills. Griffith scored 10 points. Kaleigh Murphy, a junior, scored 26 points and made 19 digs. Gracie Damron scored 23 points, Kylie Montgomery 17 and Emily Carpenter 12. Maddie Hensley contributed 20 assists.
SOUTH GALLIA 3, SOUTH POINT 1: The Rebels avenged an early season loss to the Pointers with a 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 victory in South Point, Ohio.
Jessie Rutt scored 16 points as South Gallia broke a five-match losing streak. Natalie Johnson scored 11 and Bella Cochran 10.
IRONTON 3, PORTSMOUTH 2: The Fighting Tigers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Trojans.
Ironton won the first set 25-20, but Portsmouth claimed the next two 25-23, 25-23. The Tigers then won the third 25-17 and the fourth 15-7.
Madison Perry led the Trojans with 14 kills and 13 digs., Katie Born scored 16 points. Olivia Ramey issued 14 assists and made 14 digs.
ASHLAND 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Bethany Ledford made 12 kills to help the Volleycats to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 win over the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Delany Stacy made 10 kills.
WAHAMA 3, LINCOLN COUNTY 0: Mary Roush scored 16 points and Chloe Oldaker 15 as the White Falcons swept the Panthers 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 in Mason, West Virginia.
Emma Gibbs added 10 kills for Wahama.