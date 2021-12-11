SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Jordan Ermalovich made a 3-point basket in the closing seconds to lift South Point to a 48-45 victory over Fairland Friday night in boys high school basketball.
The Pointers (4-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) rallied from a 26-19 third quarter deficit. Ermalovich scored 13 points. Caleb Schneider scored 12 points and Mason Kazee 11.
Aiden Porter paced the Dragons with 26 points.
"Zander Dornon got a rebound -- he was right there with the (J.D.) Thacker kid - and got the ball to Jordan, who made the shot," South Point coach Travis Wise said. "It came down to one possession here last year. It came down to one possession here again. Just a great overall game."
Fairland coach Nathan Speed said he was as displeased with his team's offense as he was happy with the defense.
"We missed too many opportunities," Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. "We missed too many offensive put backs, too many layups. We made some poor decisions in the second half. The opportunities were there. We just didn't take them."
FAIRLAND 9 12 12 12 -- 45: Davis 4, Porter 26, Taylor 5, Thacker 8, Allen 2, Leep 0, Martin 0, Hunt 0.
SOUTH POINT 8 9 16 15 -- 48: Schneider 12, Adams 3, Jackson 7, Kazee 11, Ermalovich 13, Dornon 2, Pegram 0, Garred 0.
CHESAPEAKE 75, PORTSMOUTH 65: Dannie Maynard scored 26 points to help the Panthers (2-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) topple the Trojans on Norm Persin Court. Levi Blankenship scored 17, Ben Bragg 16 and J.D. Daniels 12. Kenny Sanderlin scored 21 points, Tyler Duncan 15 and Dariyone Bryant 10 for Portsmouth (2-2, 0-2).
PORTSMOUTH 14 19 17 15 -- 65: Lattimore 2, Spence 2, Pendleton 0, Duncan 15, Sanderlin 21, Carr 7, Maxie 3, Bryant 10, Berry 5
CHESAPEAKE 18 17 26 14 -- 75: Cox 0, Blankenship 17, Maynard 26, Shockley 0, Daniels 12, Henderson 0, Oldaker 4, Bragg 16.
WAYNE 65, WAHAMA 59: The Pioneers (2-0) used a 17-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from the White Falcons (0-1) in Mason, West Virginia. Zane Adkins paced Wayne with 28 points. Josiah Lloyd scored 23 for Wahama. Sawyer Van Matre scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Wahama.
BOYD COUNTY 83, BELFRY 73: Rheyce Deboard scored 31 points to rally the host Lions by the Pirates in Summit, Kentucky. Brad Newsome scored 12 points for Boyd County (4-0). Ty Peterson led Belfry with 14 points. Sal Dean and Jonathan Banks each scored 12.
BELFRY 20 14 17 22 -- 73: Dean 12, Taylor 2, Banks 12, Peterson 14, Woolum 2, Clark 21, Brown 10.
BOYD COUNTY 16 18 21 28 -- 83: Hicks 3, Ellis 8, Deboard 31, Vanover 5, Newsome 12, Spurlock 9, Taylor 6, Robertson 6, Holbrook 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 54, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 35: The host Flyers (1-2) gave coach Jacob Wells his first win, a triumph over the Tartans at the Family Life Center. Zachary Johnson scored 15 points, Kai Coleman 14 and Michael Mahlmeister 11 for Ironton St. Joe. Kegan Jackson led Sciotoville East (1-3) with 15 points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 4 10 13 8 --35: Justice 2, Gray 0, Baughman 6, Hicks 0, Flannery 0, Mayhew 2, Jackson 15, Pernell 8, Rase 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13 12 15 14 -- 54: Medinger 0, Coleman 14, Neal 4, Rowe 0, Mahlmeister 11, Rowe 7, DeBoard 0, Carter 0, Johnson 15, Brown 3, Ford 0, Heighton 0, Harvey 0.
COVENANT 66, IGNITE 34: Sam Roten scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made six steals and blocked to shots as the Eagles beat the Flames. Gabe Hagley scored 13 points. Matthew Black led Ignite with 15 points.
IGNITE 10 4 10 10 -- 34: Harper 5, Lyle 9, Black 15, Dalton 0, Critchfield 2, Hanks 3.
COVENANT 20 15 12 17 -- 66: Farley 8, Tu. Lingenfelter 9, Brown 0, Su. Roten 4, Sa. Roten 21, Helmstetler 6, Bilstein 0, Hagley 13, Tr. Lingenfelter 5.
RACELAND 67, MORGAN COUNTY 36: The Rams jumped to a 17-4 lead and rolled over the Cougars in West Liberty, Kentucky. Landyn Newman scored 17 points and Connor Thacker 10 for Raceland (3-2). Logan Spencer paced Morgan County (1-4) with 17 points.
MEIGS 72, RIVER VALLEY 40: The Marauders (3-2 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference) never trailed in a win over the Raiders (1-4, 0-1) in Bidwell, Ohio. Coulter Cleland scored 17 points and snared 10 rebounds for Meigs. Braylon Harrison scored 15 and Ethan Stewart 11. Jance Lambert led River Valley with 12 points. Kade Alderman scored 10.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 67, FAIRVIEW 49: Gatlin Griffith scored 22 points and Eli Griffith 12 as the Lions (3-1) beat the Eagles (1-4) in Westwood, Kentucky. Cameron Adkins scored 14 and Nathaniel Buckner 12 for Elliott County. Jaxon Manning scored 24 and Steven Day 15 for Fairview.
Girls basketball
BOYD COUNTY 60, GEORGE WASHINGTON 35: Audrey Biggs scored 14 points, Taylor Bartrum 14 and Jasmine Jordan 12 as the Lions (3-0) walloped the Patriots (0-1) in the Boyd County Roundball Classic in Summit, Kentucky. Finley Lohan paced GW with 12 points. Alaira Evans scored 11.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 10 4 8 13 -- 35: Lohan 13, Evans 11, Fore 2, Thomas 4, Smith 3, Washington 2.
BOYD COUNTY 23 10 16 11 -- 60: Bartrum 14, Stevens 2, Opell 2, Jordan 12, Neese 8, Biggs 17.
GRACE CHRISTIAN WINS TWO: Sydney Cicenas scored 24 points and made 10 steals to help the Soldiers (3-1) by Calvary Baptist (0-4) 54-27 Friday night. Maci Atwell led the Patriots with 10 points. Saturday afternoon, Cicenas scored 24 points, made seven steals and snatched seven rebounds to help Grace Christina to a 47-42 win over New Boston. Jenna Tanner added 12 points. Kenzie Whitley scored 14 points and Cadence Williams 10 for the Tigers.
RUSSELL 62, RACELAND 32: The visiting Red Devils (5-1) made 12 shots from 3-point range in a victory over the Rams (0-5). Shaelyn Steele scored 16 points and Hannah Sanders 10 for Russell. Nim Maynard led Raceland with nine points.
MEIGS 74, POINT PLEASANT 55: Mallory Hawley scored 25 points and Rylee Lisle 22 as the Marauders (4-1) defeated the Big Blacks (0-3) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Tayah Fetty scored 21 points and Brooke Warner 16, for Point Pleasant.
RIVER VALLEY 54, WELLSTON 36: Brooklin Clonch scored a career-high 27 points in the Raiders' triumph over the homestanding Rockets. Lauren Twyman chipped in 12 points for Rivere Valley (4-2 overall, 1-2 TVC). Madison Potts and Jenna Johnston each scored eight for Wellston (2-3, 0-2).