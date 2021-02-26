SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point High School boys basketball coach Travis Wise is thankful he won't have to see Coal Grove again until next season.
The No. 5 seed Pointers (15-4) edged the 12th-seeded Hornets 52-47 Friday to win a Division III sectional championship in doing so. The triumph was South Point's third nail biter over Coal Grove (9-10) this season. The Pointers won 55-54 on Jan. 8 and 35-33 on Feb. 5.
The Ohio Valley Conference rivals battled to a 12-12 tie through the first eight minutes. South Point took a 27-24 lead into halftime as Nakyan Turner scored seven of his 16 points in the second quarter.
The Hornets rallied within 37-36 by the end of the third quarter, but the Pointers won it at the free throw line, a place they've struggled so much most of the season. South Point made 12 of 17 foul shots in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
The Pointers, who were 20 for 28 from the free throw line for the game, advance to the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at fourth-seeded Adena (21-2). The Warriors beat 20th-seeded Meigs 75-52 on Friday.
Austin Webb led South Point with 17 points, seven in the fourth quarter. Jake Adams scored 10.
Braxton Horn paced Coal Grove with 17 points. Tait Matney scored 13, eight in the fourth quarter. and Perry Kingery 10.
The Hornets struggled at the free throw line, making 10 of 19 shots.
COAL GROVE 12 12 12 11 -- 47: Hicks 6, Hankins 5, Tait Matney 13, Staton 6, Braxton Horn 17, Perry Kingery 10.
SOUTH POINT 12 15 10 16 -- 52: Jake Adams 10, Nakyan Turner 16, Kazee 9, Taylor 1, Austin Webb 17, Dornon 0.