SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Jordan Ermalovich’s drive and layup with seven seconds left in the fifth overtime on Friday lifted South Point to a 104-102 win over visiting Cabell Midland in boys’ high school basketball.
Ermalovich finished with 31 points, although his layup left enough time for the Knights to try for a tie or the lead. A final 3-point shot to win the non-conference game was off the mark and the Pointers improved to 6-3.
Cabell Midland's Ethan Blackburn hit a fade away 3-pointer as time expired to tie the game 98-98 to end the fourth overtime period. South Point had taken a three-point advantage on Brayden Hanshaw’s layup with nine seconds left, but Cabell Midland (3-1) worked the ball up the floor quickly and Blackburn forced the fifth overtime with his jumper from the left wing.
Pointers’ head coach Travis Wise said following the game he missed an opportunity to have his team foul Blackburn to prevent a 3-point attempt on the play.
“Five seconds to go, of course I called a timeout to get (the ball) in, up three, we should have fouled but they wouldn’t have heard me anyway if I’d called ‘Red.’” Wise said. “That’s our call for that situation.”
The game had been tied 68-68 at the end of regulation following two free throws from Caleb Lovely with 28 seconds to play. Lovely led all scorers with 38 points.
Dominic Schmidt led Cabell Midland with 34 points including a jump shot with 16.4 seconds left in the first overtime that tied the game 76-76.
South Point took an 83-79 lead with 41.5 seconds left in the second overtime, but Cabell Midland forced two turnovers that led to another tie. Jack Eastone was fouled following the first one and sank two free throws to pull CMHS within 83-81. Eastone followed that with another steal and layup with 27.5 left to force the tie.
The Knights eased ahead 90-87 with 11 seconds left in in the third extra period on two more free throws by Eastone, but South Point forced a tie as time expired on Josh Childers’ corner 3-pointer.
Four players, three from Cabell Midland and one from South Point, fouled out. The Knights’ Isaac Pettit drew his fifth foul with 2:40 to play in the fourth period. Ethan Bohm followed his teammate to the bench with 3:01 left in the second overtime, and Schmidt fouled out with 2:17 left in the third overtime and Midland leading 87-85.
Xander Dornan fouled out for South Point, which led by as many as nine points in the second period before the Knights rallied to tie the game 38-38 at halftime.
Cabell Midland shot 13 of 22 from the free-throw line, while South Point made 21 of 31 foul shots.
