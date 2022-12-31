The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Jordan Ermalovich’s drive and layup with seven seconds left in the fifth overtime on Friday lifted South Point to a 104-102 win over visiting Cabell Midland in boys’ high school basketball.

Ermalovich finished with 31 points, although his layup left enough time for the Knights to try for a tie or the lead. A final 3-point shot to win the non-conference game was off the mark and the Pointers improved to 6-3.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

