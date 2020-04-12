SOUTH POINT, Ohio — At times described as an “electric” player, South Point High School basketball star Tayshaun Fox committed to Edison State Community College.
“We received another big-time commitment,” Edison coach Kyle Vanover said.
Fox missed nearly two full seasons of high school ball because of knee ligament injuries.
He committed to Shawnee State University out of high school and was redshirted.
Now he’ll head to Piqua, Ohio, to play for the Chargers with the goal of transferring to a four-year college.
Edison State went 17-13 last season, finishing 7-5 in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference.
The Chargers reached the semifinals of the Division II district tournament before losing 76-73 to Cuyahoga Community College to end the season.
Fox, a 5-foot-10 point guard, adds scoring punch to a team that averaged 74 points per game.
A strong driver to the basket and adept outside shooter, Fox figures to help an Edison State team that made 30 percent of its 3-point shots last season.
Fox also is a strong free throw shooter who could boost an area of need for a team that made just 60 percent of its foul shots.
Fox is one of five players Edison State has brought in for 2020-21.
Devin Alston, a 6-3 guard from Springfield, Ohio; Trevon Archie, a 6-3 guard from Troy, Ohio; Aaron Ward, a 6-7 forward from Cincinnati Winton Woods High School; and Jordan Howard, a 6-3 forward from Springfield, Ohio; join Fox in the Chargers’ recruiting class.
“I’m a team-oriented guy,” said Fox, who has played basketball since age 7.
“Whatever the team needs is what I’ll do.”
At South Point, Fox averaged 14.8 points per game as a sophomore, 15.0 as a junior and 17.9 as a senior when he earned second-team Division III All-Southeast District honor twice and first-team All-Southeast District honors once.
Despite missing considerable time with injuries, Fox scored 1,000 points during his career.