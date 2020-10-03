SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point High School's football team is optimistic it will play its first-round playoff game Saturday at Wellston.
COVID-19 concerns with some of the Pointers players on Thursday forced the cancellation of South Point's game at Ironton on Friday. The Fighting Tigers picked up Cincinnati Sycamore late Thursday and defeated the Aviators 33-11 Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
"Slim chance," South Point athletic director Chase Kratzenberg said of his team's likelihood of not playing the Rockets at 7 p.m. Saturday. "The tests we've received back have been negative. We will know officially on Monday."
The Pointers (0-5) are seeded 24th in Division V, Region 19. The ninth-seeded Rockets are 4-2 after defeating Vinton County 33-12 Friday night. If the Pointers can't play, Wellston advances.
The winner of the South Point-Wellston game advances to the second round against the victor from No. 8 seed Johnstown-Monroe (4-2) and No. 25 seed Utica (0-6).
South Point has improved after a a rough start. The Pointers opened with a 41-0 loss to Gallia Academy, then fell 31-14 to Portsmouth in a game it trailed just 17-14 at halftime. After that came a 42-0 loss to Chesapeake and a 47-7 defeat at the hands of Fairland. South Point's most recent game was a 34-26 loss to Rock Hill on Sept. 25.
Wellston, coached by former Tolsia and South Gallia coach Mike Smith, began the season with three victories, topping River Valley 41-6, Nelsonville-York 24-12 and Alexander 40-0. The Rockets then lost 19-14 to Gallia Academy in a game that was hastily scheduled after Coal Grove canceled its game with the Blue Devils because of COVID concerns. Wellston then lost 28-6 to No. 1 seed Fort Frye, then bounced back against Vinton County.