SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The restroom was the clincher in Maddie Khounlavong’s choice of where to play basketball.
“I really like the coaches and staff at Miami University-Hamilton, as well as the atmosphere of a smaller college and because I don’t have to share the bathroom with a whole floor of people,” Khounlavong said with a laugh.
The bright and bubbly South Point High School guard signed with Miami-Hamilton, a college of about 3,600 students with a 27-1 student-teacher ratio. The Harriers also are the Ohio Regional Campuses Conference champion.
Khounlavong, a point guard/shooting guard, joined fellow senior and WVU Tech signee Emilee Whitt to form one of the better backcourt combinations in the Tri-State last season. The Pointers finished 13-8 overall.
Khounlavong said she never planned to play college basketball and even turned down an opportunity from Capital University last season. Miami-Hamilton coach Ross Tonyan, however, saw the South Point standout while recruiting another player and made her an offer she couldn’t refuse.
“He came up to me after my game and showed interest, and I decided to look more into it,” Khounlavong said. “I fell in love with all of it and decided to continue to play the game I love.”
An All-Ohio Valley Conference honorable-mention selection, Khounlavong is known as a tenacious defender and strong passer, having averaged 2.2 assists per game. She is a standout player despite being unable to straighten her left arm. She broke the limb in fourth grade.
“I don’t see it as a setback when I play, and most people don’t even notice,” said Khounlavong, who has played basketball for 12 years.
Khounlavong said her biggest influences are her parents. She plans to become an anesthesiologist or a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Her major will be either chemistry or nursing.
Khounlavong thanked those who have helped her, with God topping the list.
“I’d like to thank God, my family, my coaches and my teammates,” Khounlavong said. “I couldn’t have done this without them. I’d also like to thank coach Ross and the rest of the staff at Hamilton for this amazing opportunity. I am beyond excited for this next step in my life.”
As for staying in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, Khounlavong said she does what she can.
“I’ve learned that I’m not an outside runner,” she said with a chuckle. “I’d much rather run in a gym, but until we can get back in the gym, I do my shooting at South Point Elementary and most of my strengthening workouts late at night. I run around South Point when the weather permits.”