SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point prepared for Fairland, but found its strategies worked well vs. Gallia Academy.
The Pointers (7-2 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Blue Devils 60-42 Tuesday. South Point was scheduled to visit Fairland (9-3, 6-0), the league leader and No. 9 team in Ohio Division III, but the Dragons were quarantined because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Gallia Academy agreed to fill the opening.
“We were a little flat coming out,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “We talked about before the game how we would react to knowing that Fairland was shut down and we’d be playing Gallia. A win is a win. We’ll take it.”
South Point forced 18 turnovers and committed just eight as 6-foot-3 senior Austin Webb scored 22 points. Still, the Pointers didn’t pull away until late in the third quarter when Nakyan Turner’s basket started a 16-2 run that ballooned a 33-30 lead to 49-32.
Wise said he wasn’t pleased with the way his team played, but was happy to see it bounce back from a 54-40 setback at eighth-ranked Eastern-Brown on Saturday.
“It was good to get back on track after that loss,” Wise said. “We’re not good enough to flip it on and off like a light switch. We have to be consistent. We’ll take (Wednesday) off and then come back and get ready to go to Rock Hill on Friday.
Mason Kazee scored 12 points for South Point. Turner chipped in 11.
Isaac Clary, a 6-7, 305-pound sophomore, led Gallia Academy with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Wise praised Xander Dornon for his defense on Clary, a major-college football prospect as an offensive lineman.
“Xander played about as well as he could play against him,” Wise said. “He’s been playing well. He’s getting a little better each time.”
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 11 11 10 — 42: Davis 2-6 1-3 2-4 7, Franklin 3-8 1-2 2-3 9, Vanco 0-4 0-3 0-0 0, Fellure 3-6 0-2 3-4 9, Phillips 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Call 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-2 0-0 2-2 2, Clary 6-11 0-0 2-9 14. Totals: 14-38 2-10 12-24 42.
SOUTH POINT 9 22 16 13 — 60: Adams 1-4 0-2 0-0 2, Turner 3-10 1-2 4-7 11, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Kazee 5-6 1-2 1-2 12, Taylor 2-4 0-0 3-5 7, Webb 9-17 2-3 2-4 22, Pegram 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Runyon 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Ermalovich 0-3 0-1 2-2 2, Dornon 1-3 0-1 0-0 2. Totals: 22-49 4-11 12-20 60.
Rebounds: GA 27 (Clary 11), SP 26 (Taylor 6). Steals: GA 3, SP 9 (Turner 3). Blocked shots: GA 1 (Clary), SP 1 (Adams). Turnovers: GA 18, SP 8. Fouls: GA 17, SP 14.