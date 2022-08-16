The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211002 fairland 28.jpg
Buy Now

South Point takes on Fairland during a high school football game on Oct. 1, 2021, at South Point High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- The Bengals vs. the Rams it isn't, but Boyd County's season-opening football game at South Point Friday has players acting as if it's the Super Bowl.

The Lions visit the Pointers at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in a tussle of teams trying to break long losing streaks. South Point's last winning season was in 2013 when it went 7-3. The Pointers have gone 9-69 since. Boyd County hasn't posted a winning record since a 7-5 mark in 2008, although the Lions went 5-5 in 2011. Boyd County is 41-100 since its last winning season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you