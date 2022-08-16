SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- The Bengals vs. the Rams it isn't, but Boyd County's season-opening football game at South Point Friday has players acting as if it's the Super Bowl.
The Lions visit the Pointers at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in a tussle of teams trying to break long losing streaks. South Point's last winning season was in 2013 when it went 7-3. The Pointers have gone 9-69 since. Boyd County hasn't posted a winning record since a 7-5 mark in 2008, although the Lions went 5-5 in 2011. Boyd County is 41-100 since its last winning season.
"We're going to be better," said South Point senior tackle Mo Long, who has committed to play at the University of Akron. "We've been working hard."
Long, 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, brings NCAA Division I talent to the field. While the Lions might not have a player of that caliber, they aren't without talent. Sophomore running back Camaron Collins is a speedster who ran for 209 yards on just eight carries against South Point last year in a 41-17 victory. On defense, linebacker Erik Germann spends the offseason tackling steers in rodeos, so opposing runners might not be a problem. Cole Thompson is one of the higher-rated kickers/punters in the nation.
"If you wrestle steers, you'll probably be a pretty good tackler," Lions coach Evan Ferguson said.
Pointers coach Chris Davis said Boyd County will be a challenge.
"They're tough," Davis said. "Their line is looking tough and they come to play ball."
Boyd County might chase receivers more than running backs, as South Point features senior quarterback Jordan Ermalovich, who threw for 187 yards against the Lions last season. Elijah Wilburn, Kamren Wilkerson, Brayden Hanshaw, Xathan Haney and Owen Frederick make up a talented receiving corps.
The Pointers are looking to begin the season with a victory for the first time since 2017, when they defeated Roane County 18-0 and followed that with a 20-12 triumph over Boyd County.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
