HUNTINGTON — One team will emerge with hope of breaking a long string of losing seasons, the other will regroup and try to avoid spiraling toward another dismal record.
South Point visits Boyd County at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the high school football opener for both teams. The Pointers are coming off a 1-8 record. The Lions went 4-6 last season. Neither has posted a winning record since 2013 when South Point finished 7-3. Boyd County’s last non-losing season was in 2011 when the Lions went 5-5. They haven’t won more than they’ve lost since going 7-5 in 2008.
“We expect to have more success than we did last year,” Pointers coach Chris Davis said. “We finished off the year with a win at home, our first home win in three years, so we have a little excitement coming into the season.”
Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said he likes his team, but won’t know what he has until late Friday night.
“We’re talented, but not battle tested,” Ferguson said. “We’ve got to use our speed, get our speed in space, and be smart with how we line up. We’re not going to overpower a lot of people.”
South Point, though, might overpower some teams. The Pointers are huge on the offensive and defensive lines. They also possess speed at wide receiver for quarterback Jordan Ermalovich.
Davis said players in the school’s sophomore class hold promise after going 4-1-1 in junior varsity games last season.
“I can see the fire in their eyes,” Davis said. “They want it. They want to turn this program around.”
Quite a turnaround that would be. South Point has gone 8-61 since its last winning season. The Pointers, though, broke a 16-game losing streak in the final game of 2020 when they defeated River Valley 10-9. A triumph over Boyd County would give South Point its first two-game winning streak since the beginning of the 2017 season when it defeated Roane County 18-0 and Boyd County 20-12.
The Lions avenged that loss to South Point in 2018, winning 23-13 in the last game the teams opposed one another.
Boyd County improved greatly last season, winning its most games since the same record in 2016. The Lions graduated 10 players from the 2020 squad.
Ferguson became creative in filling holes. Dakota Thompson, a sophomore, will take over at quarterback. Thompson was an offensive lineman last season. Jacob Barrett, another converted offensive lineman, will take the field Friday as a running back.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
