SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point football’s white board features Xs and Os, but the letters that spell “establish stability” might as well be there.
Chris Davis was hired on Jan. 20 to replace James Gifford as head coach of the Pointers. The former Pointers player is South Point’s third coach in four years and fifth since 2014. The program hasn’t posted a winning season since going 7-3 in 2013. South Point’s seniors enter this season having gone 3-27. The Pointers have lost 32 consecutive league games.
“I’d do anything to win an OVC game,” senior Walker Clay said. “It’d be the first in years. My eighth grade year was the last time we won an OVC game.”
Davis has been a South Point assistant since 2014, he said he is excited to lead his alma mater back to winning ways.
“I know a lot of the parents of the kids in the community,” Smith said. “I felt like they needed someone who has been here consistently. I was afraid a lot of the players would leave. We’re trying to build stability.”
Remaining positive is a challenge. South Point is 28-108 since 2007.
“The goal always is to win,” Davis said. “We have a good group coming back. Record-wise, we haven’t been very good, but we’ve made some real strides the last couple of years. It’s a process.”
Davis praised Gifford for helping build the roster from 17 players to the mid-40s. He said such numbers are important to keep the program operative.
South Point featured the OVC’s leading receiver in Chance Gunther, who in 2019 caught 26 passes for 602 yards. His 23.15 per-catch average was among the better in the Tri-State and he’ll be missed. Senior Darryl Taylor (6-2, 165) and juniors J.T. Morrison (5-7, 155), Austin Hunt (6-2, 185) and Josiah Martin (6-1, 195) will try to replace him by committee. Cody Brandt moved back from Florida, adding speed to the mix.
Junior Malik Pegram returns at quarterback. He completed 29 of 49 throws for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, with six interceptions last season. Clay, Bryson Hackworth and T.J. Long are at running back and bring experience.
Bennett McCallister (6-foot, 235) returns at center. Junior Luke Byrd (6-foot, 185) and freshman Dante Harris (5-9, 275) are the guards. Sophomore Maurice Long (6-5, 330) and freshman Anthony Burks (5-9, 240) are the tackles.
South Point’s 50 defense features senior Josh Jackson (5-8, 330) at nose tackle, flanked by Long and McCallister at defensive tackle.
Taylor and Justin Collins (5-9, 180) are the ends. Clay and Hackworth are the linebackers. Pegram and Morrison man the corners, with junior Maddox McCallister 5-8, 170) and Brandt at safety.