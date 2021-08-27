SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point High School football coach Chris Davis said he sees something different in the 2021 Pointers.
Davis hopes that translates to something better on the field.
“We expect to have more success than we did last year,” Davis said. “Our guys have been hitting the weight room and working really hard. They’ve put a lot of effort into it and worked their butts off. I can see the fire in their eyes. They want it. They want to turn the program around.”
South Point has struggled, going 8-61 since its last winning season when it went 7-3 in 2013. The Pointers are on a 39-game losing streak in the Ohio Valley Conference, with the last victory coming 32-8 over Fairland on Sept. 25, 2015. They haven’t won the OVC since 2007. South Point, though, broke a 16-game losing streak in the final game of 2020 when it defeated River Valley 10-9.
“We finished off the season with a win at home, our first home win in three years,” Davis said. “We have a little excitement coming into the season. We have more kids out this year. We have a good senior group, a good junior group. My biggest group is my sophomore group.”
Those sophomores were part of a junior varsity team that went 4-1-1 last season.
“They were JV last year, but they’ve stepped up and are going to get a lot of playing time this year,” Davis said.
South Point features massive lines and speed at receiver. Working those two together for quarterback Jordan Ermalovich is key. Ermalovich took over at quarterback for the River Valley game when Malik Pegram moved back to wide receiver.
“It’s his time to shine,” Davis said of Ermalovich. “Good athlete who plays basketball and baseball. I love our kids playing all kinds of sports. It’s high school. Play all the sports you can.”
Davis said South Point will operate mostly out of the shotgun, with some spread and wing formations. Ermalovich has a premier target in Pegram, a quick and athletic receiver. Josiah Martin and Elijah Wilburn also are promising pass catchers.
Mo Long, Dantae Harris, Anthony Burks, Luke Byrd, Xavier “Turtle” Haney and Owen Barker make up one of the larger offensive lines in the area.
“We do have some size, one of the biggest we’ve had in a while,” Davis said. We have some beef up front.”
Austin Hunt and Gage Chapman are wingbacks. Alex Lambert and Noah Frederick are tight ends.
The players on offense also will play defense.
Mason Kazee is the kicker.
“He’s a soccer and basketball player and never done it before for football,” Davis said. “We asked if he wanted to come out and kick. He said ‘sure.’ He came out and has looked good.”