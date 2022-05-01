SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Malik Pegram’s decision paid off.
Four years ago, the South Point High School defensive back opted to put more effort into football than basketball. On Monday, that conclusion resulted in Pegram signing to play football at Muskingum University.
“I couldn’t make up my mind,” said Pegram, who played both sports for the Pointers, but said he loves football more.
Pegram said Muskies coaches told him he has a chance to start for the NCAA Division III program. That was a factor in him choosing Muskingum over Capital, Ohio Northern and others.
“They have really nice facilities and it felt like home,” Pegram said of Muskingum. “They were the first school to contact me.”
Pegram also starred as a wide receiver, earning first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference honors after catching 12 passes for 216 yards.
Pegram said he will major in exercise science.
FOLTZ TO RIO GRANDE: South Point bowler Megan Foltz signed with the University of Rio Grande.
Foltz averaged 160, with a high game of 224, despite having bowled just since her sophomore year.
Rio Grande competes in NAIA and the Ohio Bowling Conference, a league that includes Ohio State, Cincinnati, Kent State and several smaller schools.
CASSELL SIGNS WITH KCU: Tolsia girls basketball standout Lynndsey Cassell signed with Kentucky Christian University.
Cassell averaged 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to help the Rebels to a 15-7 record and No. 3 ranking in Class A.
“It’s great to see one of our players achieve her goal to play at the next level,” Tolsia coach Ric Morrone said. “Lynndsey is a great example of when dedication and commitment to improve combine with talent.”
SPENCE TO RIO GRANDE: Portsmouth baseball star Daewin Spence signed with Rio Grande. The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher said the RedStorm is a “perfect fit.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
