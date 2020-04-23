SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Brandon Pierson is accustomed to running 100 yards, but walking little more than that helped him make his college decision.
Pierson, a standout linebacker at South Point High School, signed to play at Bluffton (Ohio) College.
"I visited there my junior year and loved it," Pierson said. "Everything is within walking distance. it's a small campus and I like that. I considered a couple of other schools, but I felt more comfortable at Bluffton."
Bluffton is a NCAA Division III school 42 miles south of Bowling Green, Ohio. The Beavers play in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with Anderson, Defiance, Franklin, Hanover, Machester, Mount St. Joseph and Rose-Hulman. Bluffton went 2-8 last season.
"I know I have to work twice as much," Peirson said.
Pierson, who is 5-foot-9, 240 pounds, said working hard is nothing new to him. When he transferred from Ironton as a sophomore, he said he had to get after it on the field and in the weight room to play varsity ball.
"I never really thought I'd be where I am," Pierson said. "I'd have had to work twice as hard at Ironton, then I had to work hard at South Point. I'll have to do even more at Bluffton."
Pierson was a key part of a Pointers team that improved significantly from a season earlier, despite a 1-9 record.
Pierson, who said he enjoys bass fishing, said he plans to major in physical therapy with an eye toward athletic training. His interest in that field was sparked by being in PT.
"I had a lot of injuries growing up," Pierson said. "Now, it's my turn to help people."