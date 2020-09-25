SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point scored the final 12 points of the third set to pull away from Rock Hill in girls high school volleyball Thursday night at South Point High School.
The Pointers won the first two sets 25-18, 25-17, but fell behind 18-13 in the third. After a timeout, South Point reeled off the next 12 points to win.
Boys soccer
MINFORD 1, FAIRLAND 0: Adam Crank scored with 9:08 remaining to hand the Falcons a victory over the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Fairland goalkeeper Jacob Polcyn made his 500th career save, one of eight he had in the game, at 24:05. Crank made six saves and Levi Coriell two for Minford.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10, PORTSMOUTH 0: Colton Roe scored off an assist from Ayden Roettker 2:05 into the match to give the Blue Devils (7-0-2) the only goal they needed in a victory over the visiting Trojans.
Maddux Camden followed with a goal, then assisted Dalton Vanco to make it 3-0. Roe and Camden each scored again before Brody Wilt and Keagan Daniels found the back of the net for a 7-0 lead. Vanco, Seth Nelson and Ayden Roettker added goals in the second half.
Bryson Miller made three saves for Gallia Academy.
BOYD COUNTY 5, WEST CARTER 0: Rylan Keelin and Aiden McCoy each scored one goal and assisted on another as the host Lions (5-0-1) beat the Comets (3-2-1).
Carter Gibson posted a shutout in goal. Cameron Gibson, Carson Webb and Jonny Stevens scored. J.B. Terrill issued an assist.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Blue Angels (12-2 overall, 8-0 OVC) defeated the Trojans 25-7, 25-10, 25-17 in Centenary, Ohio.
Regan Wilcoxon led Gallia Academy with 14 points and 30 assists. Callie Wilson scored 10 points. Maddy Petro added 14 kills as the Blue Angels ran their league winning streak to 38 games.
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 1: Abby Baker recorded her 2,000th career assist to help the Lions (8-2) defeat the Volleycats 25-12, 18-25, 25-7, 25-11.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 3, MEIGS 0: The Buckeyes (12-2 overall, 6-1 Tri-Valley Conference) swept the Marauders 25-10, 25-20, 20-14.
Hannah Durst made 10 kills for Meigs (4-6, 2-5). Andrea Mahr issued 14 assists and made 10 digs.