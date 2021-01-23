PEDRO, Ohio -- South Point overcame a sluggish start to defeat Rock Hill in a boys Ohio Valley Conference high school basketball game Friday night.
"We played bad," Pointers coach Travis Wise said. "We couldn't make a shot or a free throw."
South Point was without starting post player Darryl Taylor, who suffered a hand injury in pregame. Nakyan Turner and Mason Kazee led the Pointers, each with 14 points. Austin Webb scored 13 points.
Jacob Schwab paced the Redmen with seven points.
SOUTH POINT 5 11 14 16 -- 46: Jake Adams 0, Turner 14, Mason Kazee 14, Austin Webb 13, Ermalovich 5, Dornon 2.
ROCK HILL 7 6 6 13 -- 32: Doddridge 6, Hankins 3, Murphy 4, Adams 2, Blagg 1, Johnson 2, Malone 6, Schwab 7, Smith 1, , Long 0, Williams 0, Day 0, Blagg 0, Pancake 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 82, CHESAPEAKE 77: Cody Maynard scored 39 points as the Bulldogs beat the Panthers in the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
Trenton Adkins scored 21 points and Baden Gillispie and Will Lafferty 10 each for Lawrence County, which used a 25-10 third-quarter run to pull away.
Levi Blankenship led Chesapeake with 15 points. Ben Bragg scored 13 points, Caleb Schneider 11 and Nathan Cox 10.
CHESAPEAKE 13 18 10 30 -- 71: Caleb Schneider 11, Nathan Cox 10, Levi Blankenship 15, Maynard 4, Ben Bragg 13, Daniels 7, Bellomy 8, Lemley 3.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 20 15 25 22 -- 82: Cody Maynard 39, Baden Gillispie 10, Trenton Adkins 21, Zack Holt 1, K. Gillispie 5, Will Lafferty 10
Girls
RACELAND 74, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 52: Kierston Smith scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Rams (3-3) over the Royals (5-4) in Ashland.
Chloe Collins scored 12 points for Raceland. Emma Picklesimer and Siyan Hapney each scored 11 points. Bellamee Sparks scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Rose Hill Christian. Baylee Trimble scored 16 points and Gabby Karle 15.
RACELAND 21 15 16 22 -- 74: Smith 23, Picklesimer 11, Hapney 11, Hackworth 9, Collins 8, Broughton 8, Gartin 3, Maynard 1, Moore 0, Mackie 0, Stacy 0, Thomas 0, Lacks 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 11 16 14 10 -- 52: Trimble 16, Karle 15, B. Sparks 11, VanKeiren 8, Stephens 2, Newell 0.
ASHLAND 75, FAIRVIEW 14: In her first game back after missing two weeks with an injury, Casey Wallenfelz scored 29 points as the Kittens (5-2) pounded the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky.
Lindsay Wallenfelz, Casey's sister, scored 14 points and Jordan Rakes chipped in 10. Josey Nelson led Fairview (0-6) with eight points.
ASHLAND 19 30 14 12 -- 75: Cullop 8, L. Wallenfelz 14, Sellars 7, C. Wallenfelz 29, Rakes 10, S. Stevens 7, M. Stevens 0, Rogers 0.
FAIRVIEW 5 5 0 4 -- 14: Newton 2, Stidham 0, Mi. Caskey 0, Nelson 6, Loving 4, Tackett 2, Worthington 0, Wallace 0, Ma. Caskey 0, Meade 0, Ruley 0.