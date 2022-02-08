SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point overcame a 13-2 deficit to defeat Chesapeake Monday night in Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball.
The Panthers led 24-16 at halftime, but the Pointers used a 15-6 run in the third quarter and a 6-4 advantage in the fourth to win.
Saratina Jackson led South Point (10-8 overall, 7-6 OVC). Kate Ball paced Chesapeake (6-14, 3-10) with 12 points.
On Saturday, the Pointers beat Portsmouth 45-21 as Camille Hall scored 15. Daysha Reid and Amya Carr scored six each for the Trojans.
CHESAPEAKE 13 11 6 4 -- 34: Pauley 4, Duncan 8,Ball 12, Isaacs 0, McComas 8, Webb 2.
SOUTH POINT 2 14 15 6 -- 37: Ermalovich 7, Hall 5, J. Mitchell 2, Green 0, Saddler 6, Bruton 6, Savatina Jackson 11.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 63, HANNAN 17: Jenna Tanner and Sydney Cicenas each scored 13 points as the Soldiers celebrated Senior Night with a victory over the Wildcats in Huntington. Miranda Smith led Hannan with five points.
RACELAND 49, FAIRVIEW 14: Ten Rams scored in a rout of the visiting Eagles. Emma Broughton led Raceland (11-14) with nine points. Kiera Loving and Mia Newton each scored six for Fairview (7-14).
MEIGS 75, BELPRE 40: Rylee Lisle scored 16 points to help the Maruaders (15-4) pummel the host Golden Eagles. Mallory Hawley and Jennifer Parker each scored 15. Andrea Mahr chipped in 10. Katlen Bush led Belpre with 14 points.
Boys basketball
IRONTON 81, PORTSMOUTH 67: The host Fighting Tigers outscored the Trojans 24-9 in the third quarter to erase an eight-point deficit and pull away for a win at the Conley Center. Ty Perkins and Braden Schreck each scored 27 points for Ironton (9-8 overall, 7-4 OVC). Perkins also grabbed 12 rebounds. Matt Sheridan scored 12 points. DeAndre Berry led Portsmouth (9-8, 7-4) with 19 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 17 and Dariyonne Bryant 13.
IRONTON ST. JOE 55, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 40: Kai Coleman scored 16 points and and Wesley Neal 10 as the host Flyers (7-7 overall, 5-5 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the Panthers (1-17, 1-11) at the Family Life Center. Malachi Loper led Clay with nine points.
RIVERSIDE 97, WAYNE 72: Peyton Foreman scored 27 points and snared 12 rebounds as the Warriors (4-11) beat the host Pioneers. Tyler Perdue scored 17, Michael Terrell 16 and Braydin Ward 14 for Riverside. Isaac Meddings led Wayne with 21 points. Zane Adkins scored 12 and Ryan Maynard 10.
PND 69, GREEN 55: Portsmouth Notre Dame (12-6 overall, 8-4 SOC) outscored the Bobcats 25-9 in the second quarter of a triumph in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Jonathan Strickland led the Titans with 23 points. Dominic Sparks scored 15. Cody Metzler and Jermaine Powell each scored 13. Levi Sampson scored 30 points for Green (7-11, 6-5). Levi Waddell chipped in 13.