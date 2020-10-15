PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Meredith Riley is headed to the state tennis tournament as a freshman.
Riley, a South Point High School standout, defeated Kathryn Nelson of Portsmouth Notre Dame 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals; Anna Chen of Athens 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals; and Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg 6-2, 6-2 in the championship of the Southeast District Division II tournament Wednesday at the Steven A. Hunter Tennis Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Riley, the sister of former Pointers' tennis star Madison Riley, who played at Western Carolina, Wright State and Marshall universities, advances to the state tournament Oct. 23 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.
Gill also moves on to the state tournament. The Pirates senior beat Madelyn Shipley of Adena 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, then topped Ella Bennington of Logan Elm 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.
In doubles play, Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney of Wheelersburg defeated Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn of Waverly 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Jolly and Janney then lost to Sydney Cooper and Gianna Davie of East Liverpool 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Cooper and Davie went on to beat Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw of Circleville 6-1, 6-3 in the championship.
Wheelersburg doubles team Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton lost to Keller Clouse and Hope Akers of Logan Elm 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Volleyball
SYMMES VALLEY SPLITS: The Vikings beat Green and lost to Portsmouth Notre Dame.
The Vikings edged the Bobcats 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11. Kame Sweeney made 17 kills and Lori Brown 10 for Green. Ava Jenkins made 23 digs and Alex Smith 36 assists.
The Vikings then fell 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 to Portsmouth Notre Dame. Ava Hassel starred for the Titans with 12 kills, 14 digs and 19 assists. Annie Dettwiller had 10 kills and 17 assists. Madison Brown scored 18 points and Mallory Boland 17.
WHEELERSBURG WINS TWO: Lauren Jolly scored 17 points and handed out 32 assists as the Pirates swept Eastern-Pike 25-14, 25-10, 25-5.
Emily Boggs scored 16 points and Kylee Barney made 10 kills for Wheelersburg (18-1 overall, 13-1 Southern Ohio Conference). Kiera Kennard added 10 digs.
Wheelersburg then defeated Lucasville Valley 25-8, 25-7, 25-10. Boggs scored 25 points and made 10 kills. Barney had 11 kills. Jolly combined 29 assists with 10 digs. Lyndsay Heimbach made 10 digs.
MARIETTA 3, MEIGS 0: The Tigers scored 13 of the first 15 points in the opening set and rolled to a 25-13, 25-21, 21-15 victory over the Marauders (8-12) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Hannah Durst scored 10 points for Meigs.
Girls soccer
BOYD COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 0: The Lions (9-3) won their ninth consecutive game and first 63rd District title with a shutout of the Red Devils (2-8-2) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Isabella Caldwell scored the winning goal off an assist by Olivia Parsons in the 20th minute. Caldwell then assisted Laney Whitmore to make it 2-0. Whitmore also scored on a penalty kick. Isabella Opell earned the shutout in goal.
Both teams move on to the 16th Region Tournament Saturday at Boyd County.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 2, ASHLAND 0: A pair of J.B.s led the Lions to their third 63rd District championship in a row.
J. B. Terrill and J.B. Walter scored for Boyd County. Jonny Steven made an assist and goalkeeper Jack Samuel recorded the shutout.
Football
West Carter will play at Paintsville on Friday.
The Comets originally scheduled Martin County, but a COVID-19 problem led to the cancelation of the game with the Cardinals.