SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point made 23 of 36 shots (63.8%) in a 69-32 victory over River Valley Tuesday in an Ohio Division III boys high school sectional tournament basketball game.
The Pointers raced to a 22-6 lead and never were seriously challenged.
"We did what we were supposed to do," South Point coach Travis Wise said. "We jumped on them early and played team ball and rebounded."
No. 6 seed South Point (14-8) entertains No. 11 seed Portsmouth (11-10) at 7 p.m., Friday. The Trojans clobbered Nelsonville-York 89-51 Tuesday.
Caleb Schneider scored 26 points and Jake Adams 13 for the Pointers. Jance Lambert paced the Raiders (3-20), seeded 27th, with 16 points.
RIVER VALLEY 6 6 13 7 -- 32: Lambert 16, Schultz 0, Clay 4, McGuire 1, Alderman 5, Rhodes 6, Thornton 0, Truance 0.
SOUTH POINT 22 11 19 17 -- 69: Schneider 26, ADams 13, Wilburn 4, Kazee 9, Childers 5, Smith 2, Ermalovich 6, Bailey 0, Dornon 2, Hanshaw 2.
ASHLAND 75, WEST CARTER 37: The Tomcats made 13 shots from 3-point range in a win over the Comets at Alumni Gym, where it played from 1928 through 1972 before moving to Anderson Gym. Tucker Conway scored 21 points for Ashland (20-5). Ethan Sellars scored 13, Asher Adkins 12 and Zander Carter 10. Jackson Bond scored 12 for West Carter (11-14).
COVENANT 53, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 39: The Eagles (11-11) overcame a 14-point deficit to defat the Royals (4-23) in Ashland. Tucker Lingenfelter led Covenant with 13 points. Tyler Farley scored 12, Gabe Roberts 11 and Sam Roten 10. Luke Pennington scored 14 points for Rose Hill Christian.
COVENANT 8 10 18 17 -- 53: Farley 12, Lingenfelter 13, Sa. Roten 10, Helmstetter 2, Roberts 11, Beilstein 5.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 17 9 9 4 -- 39: L. Pennington 14, Blevins 7, C. Pennington 7, Wilburn 7, Rucker 4.
RUSSELL 79, FAIRVIEW 64: Brady Bell scored 28 points and Griffin Downs 17 as the Red Devils (17-6) beat the Eagles (10-17) in Westwood, Kentucky. Bubba Day scored 28, Tanner Johnson 23 and Jaxon Manning 11 for Fairview.
NEW BOSTON 64, IRONTON ST. JOE 53: Grady Jackson scored 29 points to lead the Tigers (8-13) past the host Flyers (8-11) in an Ohio Division III sectional tournament game. Myles Beasley scored 15 and Devin Allard 11 for New Boston. Elijah Rowe paced St. Joe with 20 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 62, LEWIS COUNTY 41: Eli Adkins scored 17 points to help the Musketeers defeat the Lions and secure the No. 2 seed in the Kentucky 63rd District tournament. Boone Gibson and Carson Wireman each scored 12 for Greenup County. Trey Gerike and Logan Liles each scored 12 for Lewis County.
Girls basketball
CABELL MIDLAND 77, SOUTH CHARLESTON 15:l Jayda Allie scored 18 points, Jazmyn Wheeler 15 and Sophi Aldridge 13 as the Knights, No. 4 in Class AAAA, blew out the Black host Eagles. Cabell Midland (13-4) led 21-0 after one quarter and 47-5 at halftime.
HUNTINGTON 94, RIVERSIDE 38: The top-ranked team in Class AAAA jumped to a 31-3 lead and pounded the Warriors (2-16). Thirteen Highlanders scored, with Dionna Gray leading the way with 14 points. Ella Giles scored 13 as Huntington improved to 18-1. Makayla Smith and Imani Hickman each scored 10. Ella Simpson scored 18 and Hannah Stemple 11 for Riverside.
HUNTINGTON 31 18 18 27 -- 94: Jackson 7, M. Smith 10, Hickman 10, Gray 14, Pinson 6, Turner 6, Johnson 4, Christus 0, Spaulding 4, Giles 13, Kaufman 8, De La Rosa 3, A. Smith 7, L. Smith 2.
RIVERSIDE 3 13 13 9 -- 38: Sharkey 0, Weaver 2, Gibson 8, Simpson 18, Bateng 8, Martin 4, Stemple 11, Byers 0.
RUSSELL 61, MENIFEE COUNTY 47: Bella Quinn and Shaelyn Steele each scored 21 points as the Red Devils (22-5) beat the Wildcats (9-11). Jenna Adkins scored 11 for Russell.
NORTH ADAMS 40, COAL GROVE 32: The Green Devils (18-5) overcame a nine-point deficit to defeat the Hornets (16-8) in a Division III sectional tournament game in Seaman, Ohio. North Adams outscored Coal Grove 12-3 in the fourth quarter. Keetyn Hupp led the Green Devils with 16 points. Abbey Hicks scored 13 for the Hornets.