HUNTINGTON -- Megan Folz of South Point and Andrew Allen of Ironton were named the Ohio Valley Conference high school bowlers of the year on Wednesday.
Folz led the Pointers to the OVC girls championship, while Allen bowled the Fighting Tigers to the boys title. South Point's Kent Stewart was named girls coach of the year. Ironton's Steve Cartmell took the boys honor.
Foltz was joined on the all-league first team by teammates Ava Clary and Audrey Robinette, Taylor Clark and Maggie Johnson of Rock Hill, Cameron Carpenter and Madison Loveday of Gallia Academy and Natalie Wilds of Ironton.
Honorable-mention selections were Kyi Jefferson of South Point, Brianna Reynolds of Rock Hill, Paige Harrison of Gallia Academy, Amber Swartz of Coal Grove and Kimmi Osborne of Ironton.
Allen was joined on the boys first team by fellow Tiger Andy Schoener, Jacob Massie of Rock Hill, John Blankenship, James Blankenship and Gabe Russell of Gallia Academy, Blake Landers of Coal Grove and Austin Hunt of South Point.
Honorable-mention picks included Drew Fryer of South Point, Richard Kelley of Rock Hill, Dalton Mershon of Gallia Academy, Luke Jenkins of Coal Grove and Landon Bowles of Ironton.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
