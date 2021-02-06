SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point got to experience something Saturday night teams don’t get to do that often. At least not in recent years.
Beat Fairland in basketball.
Austin Webb hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 35-35 with 6:02 to play, then Mason Kazee scored with 3:05 to go to put the Pointers ahead to stay, 37-35. Kazee closed things out with a 4-for-4 effort at the foul line in the closing seconds to give South Point a 43-40 win and trigger a mild celebrations from fans. The Coronavirus and COVID-19 protocols puts limits on attendance and enthusiasm.
“This team finds a way to win,” South Point coach Travis Wise said. “Hats off to Nathan (Fairland coach Nathan Speed). They’ve got a heck of a team. You just don’t know how big this is for this program.”
Fairland led by 10 points in the second period, but the Pointers found a way to keep the composure. Kazee and Malik Pegram had a basket each in the closing seconds of the third period to cut the deficit to 33-29. Kazee and Webb started the fourth with a trey each, Webb’s three tying the game at 35-35 and setting the stage for the wild finish. The Dragons had just 14 points in the second half.
“We were down 10 and the kids came back,” Wise said. “We cut down on the errors, fixed the miscommunications. Took care of the ball late. Mason, you want him on the line at the end. He stepped up and did what he’s supposed to do.
The win keeps South Point in the Ohio Valley Conference race at 11-1. Fairland is 8-1 with its first league setback. The rematch is Feb. 18 at Fairland. The Dragons will have a busy schedule now since a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19.
“Can’t describe how we feel,” Webb said. “The No. 1 (playoff seed), they’ve handled it to us the past couple of years. We know we have a chance to win the OVC. We haven’t been there for a while.
Webb said his tying three-pointer showed the Pointers they had enough to get over the hump.
“Big games, I’ve got to get going to get the team going,” Webb said. “We’ve been down at times all season, but found a way. Down 10 tonight, had to stop it and work our way back.”
Kazee said he felt good at the foul line the pressure situation, knowing a miss could help a Fairland comeback.
“No pressure. Like I shoot them in practice,” Kazee said. “Comfortable and confident. So relieving. Never beaten them (high school, middle school) before tonight.”
Webb led South Point with 18 points and Kazee added 11.
Aiden Porter led the Dragons with 14 points and Clayton Thomas added 13 thanks to a trey on a shot at the buzzer.
“Defense was locked in,” Wise said. “Everything was contested. Communicate and we did better at the switch. They’re so dangerous.”
FAIRLAND 16 10 7 7 — 40: Porter 14, Hunt 2, Thomas 13, J.D. Thacker 2, Williams 6, N. Thacker 3.
SOUTH POINT 9 12 8 14 — 43: Adams 3, Turner 5, Kazee 11, Taylor 4, Webb 18, Pegram 2.