SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point opened the high school soccer season that nearly never was by beating New Boston 5-1 at Alumni Stadium.
Tyler Lilly scored two goals and assisted on two others.
“Today was a good first win for us,” Pointers coach Zack Jenkins said. “The kids have worked hard since the end of May and some of that work was able to be put to light.”
Lilly opened the scoring off a free kick in the 17th minute. Josh Helton scored the difference-making goal off an assist by Braylon Balandra in the 45th minute.
The Tigers pulled within 2-1 on Tanner Voiers’ goal three minutes later, but less than one minute after that Lilly passed to Tanner Runyon, who found the back of the net to give South Point a 3-1 lead.
Lilly scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, then assisted Helton in the 64th minute to set the score.
Jaylon Halfhill made seven saves for South Point. Brady Voiers made 15 stops for New Boston.
“Tyler Lilly did what you expect from a four-year senior captain in settling everyone down and getting us going,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said Lilly pressured the Tigers’ back line throughout the contest. He also said the Pointers took advantage of New Boston missing “three or four” players from its normal rotation.
Jenkins said first-game jitters and a lack of scrimmages contributed to some sloppy play by both teams.
“Overall, I was pleased with our effort and intensity, but the boys know there is still work to be done and plenty of room for improvement.”
South Point returns to action at home vs. Wheelersburg on Tuesday.
NEW BOSTON 0 1 — 1
SOUTH POINT 1 4 — 5
SP — Lilly free kick, 17:00
SP — Helton (Balandra assist), 45:00
NB — T. Voiers unassisted, 48:00
SP — Runyon (Lilly assist), 49:00
SP — Lilly penalty kick, 52:00
SP — Helton (Lilly assist), 64:00
Saves: NB 15 (B. Voiers), SP Halfhill 7. Corner kicks: NB 3, SP 7.