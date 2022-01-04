SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Camille Hall, Sarah Mitchell and Karmen Bruton scored 10 points apiece to lead South Point (4-5) to a 42-36 victory over Chesapeake (4-7) Monday night in girls high school basketball.
"It was a really good defensive effort," said Pointers coach David Adams. "We had good balance with the offense."
South Point raced to a 15-7 lead only to see the Panthers pull within 18-17 by halftime. The Pointers took control by outscoring Chesapeake 13-6 in the third quarter.
Emily Duncan and Brooklyn McComas each scored 10 points for the Panthers.
CHESAPEAKE 7 10 6 13 -- 36: Pauley 4, Isaacs 3, Duncan 10, Ball 7, McComas 10, Hizky 2.
SOUTH POINT 15 3 13 11 -- 42: Jones 0, Ermalovich 2, Hall 10, Mitchell 10, Saddler 6, Hopkins 0, Bruton 10, Jackson 4.
COAL GROVE 55, PORTSMOUTH 35: Abbey Hicks scored 21 points and Kaleigh Murphy 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Hornets defeated the Trojans.
ROCK HILL 53, GALLIA ACADEMY 14: Hayleigh Risner scored 14 points and snared 12 rebounds as the Redwomen (10-2) clobbered the Blue Angels (3-10) in Centenary, Ohio. Kenya Peck scored six points for Gallia Academy.
ASHLAND 66, FAIRVIEW 23: Keyera Black scored 14 points in her first varsity game to help the Covid-19-depleted Kittens beat the Eagles.
RUSSELL 43, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 37: Shaelyn Steele scored 25 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made six steals to help the Red Devils (12-3) beat the Indians (13-4).
SYMMES VALLEY 50, IRONTON ST. JOE 35: Jenna Malone scored 11 points and snatched her 500th career rebound as the Vikings (9-5) beat the Flyers (3-9) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Kylie Thompson scored 17 for Symmes Valley. Bella Whaley led St. Joe with 16 points.
WESTERN-PIKE 56, GREEN 43: Kenzi Ferneau scored 18 points, Alyssa Marhoover 15 and Jordyn Rittenhouse 10 as the host Indians beat the Bobcats. Kasey Kimbler scored 19 points and Anna Knapp 17 for Green.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 60, RIVER VALLEY 43: Haley Hurd's 27 points lifted the Buckeyes (8-4) over the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Brooklin Clonch scored 13 and Lauren Twyman 11 for River Valley.
Boys basketball
MAN 90, TOLSIA 36: Caleb Blevins scored 18 points and Trey Brown 14 as the Hillbillies (5-2) walloped the visiting Rebels (0-7). Man led 65-9 at halftime. Parker Watts led Tolsia with 16 points.
OHIO AP POLL: South Point (8-1) is eighth in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press poll.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Cabell Midland's girls basketball game at Parkersburg, postponed Tuesday, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m., Jan. 11. Gallia Academy's boys basketball game at Portsmouth Tuesday was postponed, as was Coal Grove's boys game at Ironton.