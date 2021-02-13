SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point moved one step closer to Thursday’s Ohio Valley Conference title showdown and the Pointers appeared in championship form in doing so.
South Point (13-4 overall, 12-1 OVC) rolled by Chesapeake 70-44 Saturday afternoon to take a one-half game lead over five-time defending champion Fairland in the OVC race. The Dragons played at league foe Portsmouth Saturday night, entertain OVC opponent Gallia Academy (7-8, 5-7) on Monday, then play host to the Pointers Thursday.
“We jumped on them pretty quick,” South Point coach Travis Wise said of his team’s 22-4 run to start Saturday’s game. “They’re struggling. They’re having some issues.”
The Panthers led 2-0 on Ben Bragg’s layup 15 seconds into the game and were tied 4-4, but that’s as good as it got for Chesapeake. Jake Adams’ 3-pointer at 4:50 of the first quarter gave the Pointers a lead they never relinquished and extended to 39-16 by halftime.
South Point led by as many as 31 after a Xavier Dornon basket with 1:56 to play.
Wise said he was pleased with how his team, winners of five straight, played.
“That’s the first game we’ve put a team away,” Wise said. “We shot pretty well and rebounded pretty well.”
The Pointers made 25 of 52 shots (48 percent) and outrebounded the Panthers 29-16. Austin Webb led South Point with 15 points. A 1,000-point scorer for his career, Webb needs five rebounds to reach 500. Mason Kazee scored 14 points and Nakyan Taylor and Xavier Dornon 10 each.
“We got out and were able to run against them,” Wise said of his team dictating the tempo. Xander played well. He’s big and physical and we’re going to need him.”
Donnie Maynard led a depleted Chesapeake squad with 13 points. Nathan Cox scored 11.
The Pointers now turn their attention to the Dragons, ranked 11th in the state in Division III, whom they beat 43-40 on Feb. 6.
“I wish it was here, but I don’t think (Fairland coach Nathan Speed) will do that,” Wise said, with a laugh. “We’ll take (Sunday) off and prepare for the OVC championship game.”
CHESAPEAKE 4 12 14 14 — 44: Schneider 8, Cox 11, Blankenship 4, Maynard 13, Shockley 0, Daniels 1, Henderson 2, Lemley 2, Bragg 3.
SOUTH POINT 18 21 20 11 — 70: Adams 8, Jackson 0, Turner 6, Kazee 14, Taylor 10, Webb 15, Pegram 4, Runyon 0, Ermalovich 3, Sammons 0, Dornon 10.