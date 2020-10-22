SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point won its first boys high school soccer sectional championship in the 22-year history of the program Wednesday, defeating Belpre 7-0 at Alumni Stadium
Tyler Lilly scored four consecutive goals to turn a 1-0 lead into a 5-0 advantage as the Pointers (10-5-1) advanced to the Division III district semifinals Saturday at North Adams.
Belpre ended 7-5.
"We finally got the monkey off our back," Pointers coach Zack Jenkins said. "Coach (Zane) Joy was very unfortunate with some really good teams to be Division II several years. We were able to avenge that and finally get over the hump. This is something our kids have worked hard for since May when COVID was lifted. But we know the job is not finished, the goal all season has been (Ohio Valley Conference) and then district champions. We came up a bit short on OVC but we still are driving for our schools first district title."
Braylon Balandra scored the winning goal in the ninth minute. Lilly followed with four goals in a span of 33 minutes as South Point pulled away. Tanner Runyon added two goals late to set the score.
Jenkins said he was pleased with his team's effort, which included eight saves from Jaylon Halfhill.
"Our kids really executed game plan well tonight from the very start," Jenkins said. "We watched film on Monday of Belpre and knew some of the things we’d be able to exploit and where their strong points were. The kids stuck to our game plan and were able to jump up early on them."
While the offense received much of the attention, Jenkins said South Point's defense was deserving of much of the credit.
"Our defense did a great job of being in position and keeping (Connor Van Fossen) at bay," Jenkins said. "It wasn’t always the prettiest thing in the world but they stood their ground and bent but didn’t break so to speak. We played a combination of five different backs on the back line and they played well. Their forward was fast and physical so it was not easy to shut them out. Jaylon come up with a couple key saves on some point blank shots to keep the shutout."
Jenkins also praised Lilly, who first goal found the upper right-hand corner from 30 yards. His next three scores came when he outran the defense to set up one-on-one confrontations with Golden Eagles' goalkeeper Brady Klem.
"Tyler Lilly put together a very good performance," Jenkins said. "He really played like a senior who’s season could come to an end."
Jenkins added that Josh Helton's presence infused energy into the squad.
" It was nice to get Josh Helton back into the mix for us," Jenkins said. "He missed the final four games for us of the regular season with an ankle injury. He didn’t waste any time in assisting Braylon Balandra on the opening goal. Josh has made a lot of plays for us this year and leads us in assist so it was no surprise but he’s someone we need going forward."
Runyon made sure to kill any hopes Belpre had of a late rally.
"He’s really worked hard on placing his shots the last half of this season and it was good to see that work paying off as he hammered two into the corner to put Belpre away for good," Jenkins said of Runyon.
BELPRE 0 0 -- 0
SOUTH POINT 4 3 -- 7
SP -- Balandra (Helton assist), 9:00
SP -- Lilly unassisted, 10:00
SP -- Lilly (E. Jackson assist), 12:00
SP -- Lilly (Bloebaum assist), 36:00
SP -- Lilly (E. Jackson assist), 43:00
SP -- Runyon (Balandra assist), 61:00
SP -- Runyon (Walters assist), 68:00