The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230324-hds-ohioboys.jpg
Buy Now

Travis Wise of South Point was named the Ohio Division III high school boys basketball coach of the year.

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association made a Wise choice.

South Point's Travis Wise is the Division III boys basketball coach of the year in the Buckeye State. Wise led the Pointers to a 22-5 record, an Ohio Valley Conference championship and the Elite Eight of the state playoffs.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you