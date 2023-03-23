The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association made a Wise choice.
South Point's Travis Wise is the Division III boys basketball coach of the year in the Buckeye State. Wise led the Pointers to a 22-5 record, an Ohio Valley Conference championship and the Elite Eight of the state playoffs.
Wise did so with the help of first-team all-stater Caleb Lovely, a 6-foot-3 junior guard who averaged 22.4 points per game.
Lovely was joined on the first team by player of the year Dalyn Swain of Columbus Africentric. The Xavier recruit averaged 18.6 points per contest. Also on the first team were Myles Montgomery of Minford, Danali Jackson of Martins Ferry, Jerry Easter of Toledo Emmanuel Christian, Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf, Cody Head of Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, Justin Rupp of Creston Norwayne, Mason Shrout of Camden Preble Shawnee and Wes Enis of Casstown Miami East.
Earning honorable mention included South Point's Jordan Ermalovich, Fairland's J.D. Thacker, Coal Grove's Owen Johnson, Chesapeake's Dannie Maynard, Rock Hill's Blake Porter, Deandre Berry of Portsmouth, Jackson Schwamburger and Nolan Wright of Wheelersburg and Bennett Kayser of Minford.
In Division IV, 6-4 senior Levi Sampson of Green earned first-team honors after averaging 22.4 points per game. He was joined on the first team by player of the year Spencer Cordonnier of Russia. Dorian Jones of Richmond Heights was tabbed coach of the year.
Also on the first team were Bede Lori of Caldwell, Landon Vanderwarker of Westerville Northside Christian, Jerome Kloepper of Vanlue, De'Erick Barber and Hosea Steele of Richmond Heights, Braylon Wenger of Dalton, Duncan Moy of Badger and Caleb Brown of Cincinnati Christian.
Area players earning honorable mention included Erikai Jackson of Ironton St. Joe, Ethan Smith of Symmes Valley, Abe McBee of Green and Tanner Boothe of South Gallia.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
