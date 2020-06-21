POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant High School’s wrestling coaches pinned the competition when it came to state awards.
The Big Blacks staff swept postseason honors, taking coach of the year, assistant coach of the year and staff of the year awards, as given by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Head man John Bonecutter repeated as West Virginia’s coach of the year. He also won the award in 2010 and 2012. Jed Ott, Point Pleasant’s top assistant coach, won the award for the second time. He also claimed the honor in 2010.
The staff of the year award is new and went to Bonecutter, Ott and assistants David Bonecutter (John’s brother), James Casto and George Smith.
The Big Blacks set a state record for largest margin of victory in the 2020 Class AA-A tournament last winter and tied a class record with six state champions in earning their fifth team championship in the last 11 seasons. Point Pleasant also won all 35 of its dual matches, as well as all but one tournament team title , finishing second at the Top Gun Tournament in Alliance, Ohio.
With John Bonecutter at the helm, the Big Blacks have produced 15 state champion wrestlers who won 19 individual titles.