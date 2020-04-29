POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. -- Olivia Dotson just became a key part of Point Pleasant High School's illustrious sports history.
The senior setter/hitter recently became the first Big Blacks volleyball players to sign to play in college. Dotson signed with Glenville State College, choosing the Pioneers over an offer from Concord University.
"They have really good athletic and academic programs," Dotson said of Glenville State. "I was also looking for a small campus. After visiting the campus and meeting the volleyball team and coach, I knew that Glenville was the place for me."
Dotson, a four-year starter, said she is honored to the first volleyball player in school history to earn a scholarship. She said the recruiting process was fun and exciting.
Point Pleasant's all-time assist leader, Dotson owns a 3.5 grade point average and plans to major in athletic conditioning and coaching. She said she knows what she would like to do with that degree.
"I would like to move back to my hometown and maybe coach the high school volleyball team and see what happens from there," Dotson said.
A special honorable mention all-state selection, Dotson played travel ball for three seasons. She said during the COVID-19 pandemic she is staying in shape. Dotson added that she wants to make the Point Pleasant players before her proud.
"The biggest influences on the court would definitely be the players who played before me," Dotson said. "Watching game after game and cheering on the players was so exciting, especially watching my sister (Brenna) play and cheering her on and having her introduce me to the game of volleyball was great because I fell in love with it."
Brenna Dotson also starred at Point Pleasant and played in the 2017 North-South Game.
Olivia Dotson also was a member of Knight Life, a group that participated in various activities to help make school more enjoyable. Activities included planting and maintaining flowers and decorating the school's trophy case. she said it was a way to give back to so many people who influenced her.
Dotson thanked her family for supporting her in volleyball, her lone sport.
"I thank (Brenna) so much for having me try it," Dotson said. "Without her I wouldn't be where I am today with the sport. Anything that happens with volleyball or school, my family was always there for me. I always had their love and support all the time. To have that feeling knowing I have an awesome family to look up to and see them cheering me on always made me work harder."