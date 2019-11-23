1. What is the most interesting storyline to this game?
Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert returns to Charlotte on the opposing sideline after serving as the program's first-ever head coach since it was brought into existence in 2011. Nearly all of the seniors being honored on Senior Day are players that he brought in to the program, making the emotions heightened for the contest. Add in a Marshall team that is chasing a Conference USA championship and a Charlotte team chasing its first-ever bowl berth and it makes for great theater at Richardson Stadium.
2. What is intriguing about the on-field matchup?
The teams are very similar in production and positional strengths, making for a fun battle. In the trenches, each team features strength up front, so the offensive line-defensive line battles will be fun to watch and likely have a huge impact in who will walk away as a winner. Both teams are well-balanced offensively, so the defense who takes away that balance will give their team the upper hand.
3. Who is one X-factor for Charlotte?
For the 49ers, the health of running back Benny LeMay is the major sticking point. LeMay is a powerful downhill runner - very similar to Marshall's Brenden Knox - but he suffered an Achilles injury and has been sidelined for two games. While Charlotte's camp says he is doubtful, there may be some gamesmanship involved. LeMay has been the face of the offense for several years and it is his Senior Day with a potential bowl berth on the line against the league's current leader. If he is able to even play at 50 percent, the expectation here is that he will do so.
4. Who has to perform well for Marshall to see success Saturday?
For me, it is tight end Armani Levias. With Obi Obialo presumably back in the mix, Charlotte is posed with the problem of facing a deep threat, Marshall's tight end trio, plus trying to stop the rushing attack with Brenden Knox. If it is pick your poison, the 49ers likely will opt to not let Obialo get on track with the deep ball while also maintaining hats in the box to fortify the run defense. That could produce single-coverage matchups for Levias. Even in dink-and-dunk situations, his presence looms large for the movement of the offense.
5. What does Marshall's defense have to do well?
The Herd is faced with a similar quarterback to that faced in the loss to Middle Tennessee - only better. Consider Charlotte's Chris Reynolds a more refined version of MT's Asher O'Hara, who lit the Herd up and forced missed tackles at the second level for big gains. Reynolds has a better arm and is just as shifty, meaning the Herd has to tackle him in space to keep the 49ers from getting the offense into a rhythm.