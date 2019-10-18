1. What does Marshall have to do to win on Friday?
There are several areas in which Marshall has to improve to get the win over Florida Atlantic. The talent levels aren't the issue. Execution is. Marshall has struggled while FAU has flourished. Two things that I think are most important are ball security and kickoff coverage. Marshall simply can't give FAU short fields and expect to not get run out of Boca Raton.
2. What is one statistic that sticks out as the game-changer this week? Turnovers. Florida Atlantic is in the top-10 in FBS in turnover margin with a plus-8 margin. That is a two-fold process. FAU quarterback Chris Robison has done an excellent job taking care of the football with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions while the Owls have done a good job of creating turnovers as well. Those are both aspects in which Marshall has struggled - especially on the road.
3. What players are the most concerning for Marshall against FAU?
It starts with tight end Harrison Bryant, who may be the best tight end that Conference USA has seen in years. Bryant is almost a lock to be a Mackey Award finalist, given his productivity for the Owls and Marshall has to find a way to limit him. As Bryant goes, so too does the rest of the offense. In terms of the FAU defense, Rashad Smith is a havoc player with a nose for the ball. Smith has four tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and a forced fumble to his credit.
4. Who are the Herd's key players this week?
Offensively, I think it is Brenden Knox. Marshall's ability to establish the run and keep the FAU offense off the field is going to be crucial. With FAU featuring an athletic defense, Marshall can establish the run by going right at the Owls. If able to do so, that opens the passing game - an area where the Owls have created turnovers, but also given up a lot of yardage. It all starts with the run, though. Conversely, Marshall safeties Brandon Drayton and Nazeeh Johnson have a daunting task of supporting in the run, plus keeping their eyes right in the passing game so as not to allow Bryant or fellow tight end John Raine to slip out into space for big gains. Easier said than done.
5. Marshall will win if ...
The norms finally flip for the Herd. Marshall has struggled to take care of the football and, conversely, has also struggled to force takeaways, as well. Isaiah Green needs to have one or fewer turnovers and the defense needs two or more takeaways to end its slump. The Herd has yet to force a turnover in Conference USA action. Do that, and Marshall is in the thick of this one. Fail in that, and it's going to be a long evening in Boca.