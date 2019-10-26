Exactly how intense will this game be on Saturday?
Considering everything that goes into this game — Homecoming, rivalry, being in control of C-USA destiny, I expect this game to be every bit as chippy as the 2014 meeting, which started with the teams squaring off at midfield in pregame warmups about an hour before action. There’s going to be a definite flavor to this game, but at the same time, there needs to be a poise as well. The team that keeps its poise through the emotion is the team that will have the upper hand.
Western Kentucky won three games last year and lost to Central Arkansas to start 2019. Are they really that good?
The answer is an emphatic yes. Before the season, I picked WKU to finish fourth in the East — higher than most did — simply because I thought Tyson Helton could turn things around with the offense. Instead, it has been the defense that has led a resurgence over the last few weeks, led by defensive end DeAngelo Malone, who has 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks this season. The Hilltoppers have also limited mistakes, which has kept them on top in many contests.
What is a key matchup to look for in this week’s game?
Marshall’s offensive line against the front-seven of Western Kentucky will be a fun treat for fans. Those positions won’t get the glory, but they are the keys to this game. Marshall’s offensive line has proven dominant in Conference USA action so far, achieving balance in each game while solidifying wins with their play late in contests. Western Kentucky has been able to shut down the opposing rushing attack while not being a blitz-heavy team, either, once passing scenarios arise. That means additional support for the back-end. If Western Kentucky is able to neutralize the rush, it forces Isaiah Green to win the game through the air, which plays into the Hilltoppers’ hands. If Marshall sustains the run, Western Kentucky has to bring extra bodies into the box, which opens up the pass.
Who does Marshall have to limit to see success on Saturday?
For Western Kentucky’s offense, senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson is a guy that creates a matchup nightmare. Jackson is quick, explosive and also is a major threat when it comes to trick plays, which the Hilltoppers showed in last week’s win over Charlotte in which Jackson threw a touchdown pass. Marshall has to account for Jackson, but also has to stay disciplined because if they show him too much attention, there is the ability to get burned by it.
Who is/are the key players for Marshall?
For me, it’s the secondary. Marshall’s defensive backs ended last week’s game with an interception to seal a win, and they need to roll that momentum into this week against the Hilltoppers. However, it will be a young group that is again gaining experience by fire. With the suspension of Brandon Drayton following his arrest, true freshman Micah Abraham steps into the fold in a much bigger role. Also, injuries to cornerback Chris Jackson and Nazeeh Johnson are still lingering, so that question also remains as well.
— Grant Traylor