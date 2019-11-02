Rice is winless. So why should the Herd worry?
This isn’t coach-speak. This isn’t me hyping up a meaningless game. This is real. Rice is extremely close to being 4-4 or maybe even better on the season. And the tougher the competition, the better the Owls have played, sans the Texas game. Touchdown losses to Army and nationally-ranked Baylor are seen along with an overtime loss to West Division leader Louisiana Tech and a close matchup with Southern Miss last week in which the Owls had a chance to tie early in the fourth quarter. Quite possibly, this is the best 0-8 team in the country, and they are a threat for Marshall with the Herd coming off an emotional win.
So what makes the Owls so potentially dangerous?
Rice is based in Houston, which is a football hotbed, so the recruiting base is close and the athlete pool is at a premium. Rice’s defense is not just solid. They are stellar with senior defensive tackle Myles Adams standing out the most, although weakside linebacker Blaze Alldredge gets much of the attention for his name and 14 tackles for loss. The big boys up front are impressive on film and will test the Herd offensive line.
What is Marshall’s biggest opponent on Saturday?
Itself. While Rice is certainly a problem, the Herd has the talent that this should be a victory. However, Marshall has to bring its own energy to Rice Stadium where fans are scarce and it feels more like a spring football game than a key November matchup. That becomes even more important after a potential letdown in energy after an emotional win last week over Western Kentucky. If Marshall drops energy, it drops focus and that will lead to mistakes, which Rice is capable of taking advantage of.
Who is the key player for Marshall this week?
This week it is center Levi Brown. Rice is going to bring multiple fronts and multiple looks in an effort to confuse the offensive front into giving free release to linebackers or matching up rushers on running backs. Brown has to key in and get the Herd’s protection scheme right for the rest of the front, which could open up holes in the rushing attack for Brenden Knox. That’s easier said than done, though.
What’s a fun aspect about this game?
Even though there isn’t much history with these teams, it seems like each time Marshall has taken a trip to Rice Stadium, it has been memorable. Most recently, Marshall played there in the 2013 Conference USA Championship — a game that the location was heavily disupted, based off composite rankings — and the Owls jumped out quickly in a 41-24 win on a rare frigid day in Houston. The previous year, Marshall and Rice met in sweltering heat that drove fans into concourse areas. The Herd used its rushing attack to earn a wild 54-51 double-overtime win. In 2008, Marshall and Rice were tied at the half, but Rice quarterback Chase Clement got hot in the second half of a 35-10 win. It will be interesting to see what the fourth installment in Houston brings to the series, which Marshall leads, 4-2.