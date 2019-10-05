What is Marshall’s biggest obstacle as it hits the road on Saturday?
Marshall is in a tough situation, coming off a lopsided home loss and headed on the road for the first game of Conference USA action at Middle Tennessee, who is considered a divisional rival. Emotions will be high and, given how last week’s loss to Cincinnati played out, if adversity strikes the Herd early, they will be tested to stay together as a team. The team has said all the right things throughout the week, but when the ball is kicked off, can they execute that togetherness? If not, Middle Tennessee will defeat them for a second-straight year.
From an execution standpoint, what does Marshall have to do better?
The easy statement here would be to say everything, as Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said earlier this week. However, if one thing is getting circled as a crucial aspect, it is the team’s communication. Defensive players — especially in the secondary — cited a lack of communication last week as a prime reason for the Herd’s struggles. If they do that against a Tony Franklin offense, this will turn into a track meet.
Who is one player that Marshall has to account for at all times?
Middle Tennessee wide receiver Ty Lee, who is one of the best wide receivers in Conference USA. Last week, Lee set the program-record for consecutive games with a reception at 44 games. That mark is also the longest active streak in the nation. In addition to his strength as a receiver, Lee is a kick returner and punt returner that can break the game at any moment. At all times, Marshall has to know where Lee is lined up, whether outside, in the slot, as a return man, etc. As he goes, Middle Tennessee does, too.
What trend(s) does Marshall have to break?
One major tone-setting trend that has hindered the Herd in each of the last two weeks is sub-par kickoff coverage. Marshall allowed several big kickoff returns against Ohio, which led to short fields, and Cincinnati started the game with a big kickoff return that gave the Bearcats momentum to begin their steamroll of the Herd last week. Marshall’s special teams coverage units have been a major force in Doc Holliday’s success during his decade as head coach. As Marshall linebacker Tyler Brown put it, the kickoff coverage unit sets the tone for the defense as they take the field. That tone needs set on Saturday.
Who is one player for the Herd that has to have a breakout game?
For me, it isn’t one player. Instead, it is a position group. Marshall’s wide receivers are young, but this is a time when those young players have gained experience and need to turn the corner as viable threats. Corey Gammage has shown glimpses of brilliance — especially in one-on-one scenarios — but Tavin Richardson, Talik Keaton and Willie Johnson each need to find ways to make plays for the Herd offense. Opposing defenses have taken note of Marshall’s affinity to get the ball to tight ends and are adjusting accordingly, even opting to leave Marshall’s outsides in one-on-one situations. Those players have to win those one-on-one battles more consistently to force a defense to defend the entire field instead of compressing its scheme.