What advantage(s) does Marshall have over Louisiana Tech coming into Friday’s matchup?
Marshall has had almost two full weeks to prepare for the Bulldogs while Louisiana Tech is coming off an emotional West Division showdown with North Texas. While the Bulldogs have the momentum of eight straight wins, they are coming north to a cold environment that they are not acclimated to, which means an adjustment period. A rested Marshall team needs to get off to a fast start and put the Bulldogs behind early to set the tone. That means Marshall will have to fare much better than the Cincinnati game — its only other post-bye week contest this year.
What does Marshall have to do to slow down Louisiana Tech and Conference USA’s No. 1-ranked offense?
Marshall’s best defense on Friday night will be a good offense that sustains drives and takes care of the football — things the Herd has done well in its four-game winning streak. If Marshall gets into a track meet, that is more suited toward the strength of the Bulldogs and their quick-strike nature. The Herd will look to establish its running game and utilize its tight ends to methodically move the football, which in turn keeps the Louisiana Tech offense cold on the sidelines.
What is one area that is a swing statistic for this contest?
Turnovers. Obviously, those are important every game, but the success of each team has been significantly impacted by this statistic this season. In Marshall’s current four-game winning streak, the Herd has just one turnover. In its lone C-USA loss, it had four with another two turnovers on downs. Louisiana Tech comes in having forced a turnover in 13 straight games and cornerback Amik Robertson is one of C-USA’s best in that category. The Bulldogs are also terrific offensively, scoring in all 23 red-zone opportunities this season, meaning Marshall’s efficiency has to be at peak performance.
Is there a way to slow down the Louisiana Tech attack?
Marshall’s front-seven on defense will have a major impact in the success or failure of this game. Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith is a seasoned veteran that has been in many big-game situations. The Herd has to get to the quarterback as a unit quickly while containing him within the pocket. If they are unable to do so, those within the four-receiver set of the Bulldogs get time to work open. With the depth at receiver that Louisiana Tech possesses, that would be a big problem for the Herd.
Who/What is the X-factor as Marshall gets ready for Louisiana Tech?
With this being ‘75’ Week for Marshall’s football program, there is a lot of emotion as the team takes the field against the Bulldogs. Quarterback Isaiah Green even said earlier in the week that it feels like an extra spirit is with the Herd during this contest. That added boost is the first X-factor for the Herd, who has never lost a denoted ‘75’ game under Doc Holliday. In terms of those on the field, Darius Hodge is a player that will be an X-factor. Hodge’s combination of strength and speed to get to the quarterback is crucial for the Herd as they look to pressure Smith. With Louisiana Tech using mostly four-receiver sets, there are only five blockers along the front, meaning Hodge could be in several one-on-one scenarios off the edge.