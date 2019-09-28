What makes Saturday’s matchup so special?
Marshall coach Doc Holliday is set to break the all-time record for games coached in Marshall history when he leads the Herd out of the tunnel for Saturday’s contest — the 120th of his career. The matchup also featured two teams favored to be in the running for their respective conference championships — Marshall in Conference USA and Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference. With both talented teams coming off of bye weeks after rivalry wins, there is sure to be some excitement on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Where does Marshall need to improve the most to get a win over Cincinnati?
There are areas in all three phases that could cripple the Herd if not corrected from the first three games of the season. Offensively, Marshall has to start the second half better. Cincinnati has made a living off of jumping out on the opposition out of the halftime locker room and that has been a struggle for the Herd. Defensively, Marshall needs to continue to improve on third down. If the Herd doesn’t get off the field at a better rate, it will be a long Saturday. On special teams, Marshall is coming off a rare poor performance in kick coverage against Ohio, who had three returns beyond the 40-yard line in the Battle for the Bell. Field position will be critical in what should be a defensive struggle.
What matchup will be the most fun to see on Saturday?
It will be fun to see how Cincinnati’s offensive front attacks Marshall’s front-seven on defense. The Herd has been solid with swarming to the ball in pass defense, but Cincinnati’s run game has been methodical and worked well at moving downfield with Michael Warren. The Bearcats are going to try to go straight downhill at the Marshall defense, and the Herd has to be prepared to stop it.
What statistic will determine the game’s outcome?
Third-down conversion percentage is crucial each week, but especially in this one, it will be a determinant because both teams struggle in different areas of it. Marshall’s defense has struggled at getting off the field, allowing opponent to convert on 46 percent of their opportunities. On the flip side, Cincinnati has struggled to convert on third down, only cashing in on 36 percent of its chances as well. On Saturday, something has to give. The team that shows improvement is likely to walk out of Joan C. Edwards Stadium with a win.
Who is one player that has to have a big game for Marshall to see success?
For me in this matchup, it’s Marshall center Levi Brown. Cincinnati will bring different pressures with its front six and seven and the Herd has to identify the look and get hats on people without letting defenders come free. Ohio State was successful in identifying the look and then winning its 1-on-1 matchups against the Bearcats, which led to a win. Marshall will need much of the same, but it’s easier said than done against a very good Cincinnati team.
— Grant Traylor