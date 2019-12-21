Marshall enters the game as a sizable underdog against UCF. What does Marshall have to do to earn a win?
Marshall has confidence on its side, having never lost a bowl game with Doc Holliday as its head coach. The Herd has excelled in pregame preparations over the years, meaning they are likely to be ready to go when the teams face off in Tampa. UCF is only seven points away from an undefeated season and a potential College Football Playoff berth. Instead, they are playing in a pre-Christmas bowl with all the pressure on them. Marshall needs to take advantage of its situation and play accordingly.
UCF features talent across the board on the offensive side, averaging 43 points per game. How can Marshall disrupt that rhythm the Knights have?
Marshall’s defense has to get back to doing what it does well, which is pressure the quarterback. The Herd was able to do that early in the season, but struggled to do so late in the year. Players like Channing Hames and Darius Hodge can be those ‘havoc’ players for the Herd against UCF, which could forge mistakes. Dillon Gabriel has been a terrific quarterback for the Knights all season, but he is still a freshman and this will be his first bowl atmosphere. He also was feast-or-famine earlier this year against Florida Atlantic, which could be something the Herd keys on.
How does UCF’s offense cause Marshall problems heading into the matchup?
Marshall has faced several solid receivers this season, but none as highly-touted as Gabriel Davis, who provides an instant threat to score with his size and physicality at the receiver spot. While Davis — a second-to-fourth round projection for the 2020 NFL Draft — is solid, the Knights also have a big playmaker in Otis Anderson, who will line up all over the field. Marshall’s defense has to find Anderson as well because UCF will try to get each in matchup situations that are favorable.
What is Marshall’s chief concern heading into the game?
Marshall has been practicing like crazy against high-tempo, which UCF employs often within its scheme. The Knights usually get a snap off within five to seven seconds after a ball is spotted, which not only wears down the opposition, but also does not allow for personnel changes. Marshall’s defense all season has been predicated on rotating guys consistently, which helped keep guys fresh in the fourth quarter, but UCF’s high-tempo offense may not allow for substitutions. That means personnel groupings are going to have to adapt to an increase in the number of snaps they face in a row, plus be cognizant of what personnel the Knights have on the field. It’s a tall task and one of the reasons why UCF has one of the nation’s best offenses.
Who is a player that will be key to the game?
For me, it is defensive tackle Channing Hames. The senior is playing in his last contest and is disruptive in both pass and run sets defensively. He is also likely to see an increase in the number of repetitions he sees against the Knights due to the aforementioned tempo that UCF likes to employ. In the past two bowl games for Marshall, Hames has been the defensive force to spark the team. He’d love to leave his Marshall career with one lasting bowl performance. On the offensive side, it is Brenden Knox, who can be utilized to shorten the game out with his running ability.