ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Gabe Polcyn scored the game-winning goal 7:42 into overtime to lift Fairland to a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth Tuesday in high school soccer sectional tournament play at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans led 1-0 before Sam Miller scored at 42:11 to tie it.
The Dragons play a second-round game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lucasville Valley.
BOYD COUNTY 3, PERRY CENTRAL 0: Carter Gibson earned a shutout as the Lions defeated the Commodores in the first round of the semi-state tournament in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. J.B. Terrill, Cole Thompson and Cameron Stanton scored. Ryaln Keelin handed out two assists.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 1, ROCK HILL 0: The Panthers edged the Redmen in a sectional tournament game.
Volleyball
HURRICANE WINS TRI: The Redskins won the Putnam County championship Tuesday at Winfield. Hurricane defeated Buffalo 21-25, 25-17, 25-20; Winfield 25-11, 25-9; and Poca 25-11, 25-11. Hurricane is 21-6-1 entering Thursday's home game with George Washington.
FEDERAL HOCKING 3, IRONTON 0: Lyndsey Robinson made 12 kills to lead the Lancers to a sweep of the Fighting Tigers in sectional tournament play. Olivia Tabler issued 27 assists.
Golf
GALLIA FINISHES EIGHTH: Gallia Academy finished eighth in the boys Division II state championships at the NorthStar Golf Course in Delaware, Ohio. The Blue Devils shot a 36-hole total of 697, 121 shots over par.
Columbus Academy defeated Kettering Alter by three stroke to win the title. Connor Ritter of Magnolia Sandy Valley fires a 1-over par to win medalist honors. Laith Hamid of Gallia Academy shot 80-83 -- 163 to finish 19th.
Cross country
TWYMAN WINS TVC: River Valley's Lauren Twyman won the Tri-Valley Conference girls championship in 19:33.82 in Stewart, Ohio. Sarah Deering of Athens was second in 20:13.21. Athens won the team title with 26 points. River Valley was second with 52,
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Eastern-Pike's football game vs. Green at Wheelersburg on Saturday has been canceled.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailed hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
