HUNTINGTON -- The Cabell Midland vs. Huntington High basketball rivalry just became even spicier.
The Knights and Highlanders boys and girls bring top-four rankings via the West Virginia Associated Press high school basketball poll into Tuesday's meetings at HHS. The girls play at 5:30 p.m., the boys at 7 p.m.
Huntington High's girls (6-0, 80 points) retained their No. 1 ranking in Class AAAA. The unanimous top choice in the poll figures to receive a challenge from No. 3 Cabell Midland (4-1, 67), which also trails No. 2 Wheeling Park (7-1, 69).
The boys game pits the No. 3 Knights (4-1, 67) against the Highlanders (6-0, 60), who rose from unranked two weeks ago to sixth last week and No. 4 on Monday. George Washington (6-0, 88) is atop the Class AAAA rankings, having garnered seven first-place votes. Morgantown (5-1, 71) received two No. 1 nods.
University (5-0, 53) is fifth in boys Class AAAA, followed by Martinsburg (2-1, 49), South Charleston (5-1, 31), Greenbrier East (3-1, 24), Wheeling Park (4-3, 18) and Jefferson (2-0, 11). Also receiving votes were Capital (7), Parkersburg South (7), Princeton (3), Musselman (3), St. Albans (2) and Hedgesville (1).
The rest of the top 10 in girls Class AAAA included No. 4 Morgantown (2-1, 54), followed by George Washington (5-2, 46), Woodrow Wilson (4-3, 30), Capital (5-3, 29), Bridgeport (2-1, 26), and tied for ninth, Buckhannon-Upshur (5-1, 13) and Parkersburg (3-5, 13). Spring Valley (6), Martinsburg (3), University (2) and Parkersburg South (2) picked up votes.
In girls Class AAA, Wayne (7-0, 64) is third behind Fairmont Senior (9-0, 80), which received all first-place votes, and North Marion (5-0, 70). Nitro (5-1, 53) is fourth, followed by Huntington St. Joe (6-1, 50), which moved up from sixth. Logan (6-1, 42) is No. 6, ahead of PikeView (5-1, 30), East Fairmont (2-1, 22), Wheeling Central (3-3, 13) and Winfield (2-3, 10). Lewis County (4) and Midland Trail (2) earned votes.
Robert C. Byrd (5-0, 90) is a unanimous No. 1 in Class AAA boys, where Lincoln County (6-0, 37) held firm at No. 7. Fairmont Senior (6-0, 74) is second, Nitro (5-1, 70) third, Shady Spring (3-1, 63) fourth and North Marion (2-0, 44) fifth. Wheeling Central (5-2, 38) is sixth, followed by Lincoln County, Logan (4-3, 23), Clarksburg Notre Dame (1-3, 15) and Herbert Hoover (5-1, 14). Grafton (7), Westside (6), Winfield (5), Lincoln (5), Trinity (3) and Hampshire (1) received votes.
Poca (5-1, 88) is No. 1 in Class AA boys, picking up eight of nine first-place votes and swapping places with No. 2 Williamstown (5-1, 78). Charleston Catholic (4-2, 76) was awarded one first-place vote to rank third ahead of St. Marys (4-2, 62) and Magnolia (4-2, 45) in the top five. Ravenswood (5-3, 37) was sixth, Clay County (5-1, 27) seventh, Wyoming East (2-2, 24) eighth, Chapmanville (2-4, 20) ninth and Braxton County (3-3, 14) 10th. Others receiving votes included Bluefield (10), Liberty-Raleigh (9), South Harrison (4) and Moorefield (1).
Tolsia (4-1, 34) is ninth in Class A boys, where Tug Valley (5-0, 83) jumped over No. 2 Man (2-0, 78) into the top spot. The Panthers and Hillbillies each earned four first-place votes. Pendleton County (4-0, 71) picked up one first-place vote to rank third, followed in the top five by James Madison (5-0, 50) and Greenbrier West (2-2, 48). Greater Beckley Christian (2-2, 37) and Clay-Battelle (6-1, 37) tied for sixth. Webster County (2-0, 35) is eighth, followed by Tolsia and Cameron (4-2, 10). Tyler Consolidated (6), East Hardy (4), Tucker County (1) and Mount View (1) received votes.
Tolsia (3-2, 11) is 10th in Class A girls, where Gilmer County (7-0, 80) received all eight No. 1 votes. Tucker County (6-2, 68) is second, followed by Webster County (5-0, 58), Calhoun County (6-2, 55), Cameron (7-1, 44), James Monroe (4-1, 39), Tug Valley (2-1, 35), River View (7-0, 32), Sherman (2-1, 17) and Tolsia. Clay-Battelle received one vote.