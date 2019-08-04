HUNTINGTON — Like teenagers gathering at the local burger joint following a big win on game night, the players of the 1969 West Virginia Class AAA state champion boys basketball team from Huntington High gathered at Fat Patty's for a reunion with friends and coaches 50 years later.
The celebration, two years in the making, included the 1969 cheerleading squad riding down 3rd Avenue in a 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible owned by the event's organizer, Jeff Heath. As the car pulled to the curb, red and blue pompons were waved, the crowd cheered and the championship trophy was hoisted into the air.
Two of the team members — Willie Nash and Greg Dailey — have died and Reid Templeton was out of the country, but Greg Hawkins, Bernard Williams, Steve Crank, David Johnson, Tom Nash, Scott Archer, Billy Wellman, Bob Hamilton, Kent Pigman, Jett Andrick and Robert Lewis were the seated in the center of the room with the cheerleaders gathered around along with other graduates of Huntington High who were students at the time the team captured its title.
Present too were assistant coach Toby Holbrook and Jack Cook, who coached some of the team's players at Cammack Junior High.
"I really enjoyed it," Cook said of the reunion. "It's been a long time since I've seen them."
That feeling was shared by team.
Hawkins, who after the 1969 season was named West Virginia's Most Outstanding Player, said when Heath called him about attending, "I got so excited."
Following his days at Huntington High, Hawkins, as did many of his Pony Express teammates, went on to play college basketball. Hawkins won a national championship in 1974 with the North Carolina State Wolfpack in an upset of powerhouse UCLA.
Huntington High's regular season ended with a 24-2 record, their only losses coming to Portsmouth and Williamson.
"We didn't have Bernard (Williams)," Hawkins said of the two losses. "He was 6-7 and 210 pounds and a good rebounder."
While some on the team felt the Pony Express was already the best team, others weren't so sure.
Following the regular season, Huntington faced rivals Huntington East and Barboursville in the sectional round then defeated St. Albans in the regionals. That brought on their toughest test - Charleston High School.
"They'd won 48 (games) in a row. I think if they had beaten us the 49th would have been a national record or state record," said Williams, who like Hawkins, Crank and Johnson, was named to the all-state team. "The best part about beating Charleston was it was in Charleston."
The Mountain Lions also entered the contest as the No. 1-ranked team in the state, but the Pony Express walked away with the win and the regional title.
Williams said the team felt that with the defeat of Charleston, the state title was inevitable, though coaches made every effort to keep the team focused on winning the final two games in the state tournament at Huntington's Veterans Memorial Field House.
Bridgeport fell first and then Huntington won the championship over Oak Hill Collins 75-57 behind Hawkins' performance.
"You've heard of the zone? Well, I was in the zone," Hawkins said. "I was 30 for 30 from the free-throw line."
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams presented a proclamation making the area around the old Huntington High School "Pony Express Square" in honor of the team.
Many expressed that the Class of '69 was like a family.
"We all still stay in touch," said Jan Sheppe, a cheerleader from the 1969 squad.
Huntington's head coach, Jim Ward, was unable to attend, though the team members, Holbrook and Cook all departed the lunch celebration to visit him.