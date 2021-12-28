ASHLAND — Ashland head coach Jason Mays has been searching for reasons to smile as his team has battled through adversity early this season.
The start of the Ashland Invitational Tournament and his team’s start to its first game of that tournament provided at least two smiles on Tuesday.
Ashland used the energy of the crowd and its smothering defense early to earn a 75-59 win over Calloway County in its first game of the AIT at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
“This is Kentucky High School basketball, man,” Ashland head coach Jason Mays said. “It’s the AIT — the 66th year. It does my heart well because I’ve been down. Our team has had a lot of adversity that we can’t control. Having the AIT back and having fans in the stands with competitive games, it’s a good salve for our team.”
With the win, Ashland (7-4) advances in the championship bracket to face Lincoln County (Ky.), who handed Boyd County its first loss in the nightcap with a 78-60 win over the Lions.
Ashland’s defense set the tone from the onset, forcing 10 Calloway County turnovers before the Lakers ever cracked the scoreboard.
By the time the dust settled on the opening run, Ashland had rattled off the game’s first 16 points with six different players scoring, including four who hit 3-pointers.
Ashland increased its lead to as many as 25 in the second quarter as Colin Porter got hot from the outside, knocking down three 3-pointers to fuel a run. However, Calloway County showed life at the end of the half with an 8-0 run to pull within 17 at the break.
Calloway County cut the lead as low as 11 with just under three minutes left in the game, but Porter scored eight points late to put the win away and send Ashland to the victory.
Porter finished with 22 points and eight assists to lead the Tomcats while Ethan Sellars overcame early foul issues to finish with 13. Zander Carter also had 10 for Ashland, who played without Cole Villers due to injury.
The Liberty University commit echoed his coach’s sentiments on getting back in front of the fans with the tournament-type atmosphere as fueling the players.
“This was basically my first home game that I’ve had and it was great to be back out there,” said Porter, who had missed his team’s earlier home games due to injury. “You could just feel it from the beginning.”
Calloway County (6-5) was led by Eli Finley, who had 16 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Ray added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who will face Boyd County at 4 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 6 17 15 21 — 59: Franklin 9, Lockhart 2, Butler 6, Finley 16, Ray 12, Bazzell 2, Clinton 3, Z. Hudgin 9
ASHLAND 22 18 20 15 — 75: Sellars 13, Conway 6, Carter 10, Adkins 9, Porter 22, Davis 9, Thacker 6
LINCOLN COUNTY (Ky.) 78, BOYD COUNTY 60: Lincoln County used a methodical offense, key second-chance buckets and the play of Colton Ralston and Tramane Alcorn to hand Boyd County its first loss of the season.
Ralston finished with 25 points, which included five 3-pointers, while Alcorn scored 18 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Lincoln County to the win.
The Patriots put the game away in the fourth quarter, moving the ball well as Boyd County looked to chase to force the tempo. Undaunted, Lincoln County (9-2) found open shooters — often times, Ralston — and the Patriots converted the looks to push the lead to as many as 21 late.
It did not appear that the game would separate in that fashion early.
The game was back and forth early as Boyd County’s Rheyce Deboard kept the Lions in it during the first quarter.
However, Alcorn started to assert his physicality in getting to the basket in the second quarter, scoring the Patriots’ final 11 points of the first half to send Lincoln County to the break with a 37-30 lead.
Boyd County (9-1) fell victim to struggles at the free throw line where the team finished just 9 of 21 in the game. The Lions also gave up some key offensive rebounds off long possessions that ended in second-chance points, which proved to be a key in the game.
Lincoln County also got 14 points from Jaxon Smith and 11 from Connor Davis in the win.
Boyd County got 13 points and eight rebounds from Jason Ellis while Brad Newsome also added 10 in the loss.
LINCOLN COUNTY 18 19 14 27 — 78: Alcorn 19, Sims 6, Smith 14, Ralston 25, Cl. Davis 4, Co. Davis 11
BOYD COUNTY 16 14 12 18 — 60: Hicks 5, Ellis 13, Newsome 10, Deboard 18, A. Taylor 2, Robertson 3, Vanover 2, Spurlock 7
In earlier AIT action, Bowling Green got a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Makayelus Wardlow to earn a 62-61 win over Pikeville.
The Purples will take on Cincinnati Elder, who defeated Teays Valley Christian, 79-70, at 5:30 p.m. in the first championship bracket contest.
Pikeville and Teays Valley Christian will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the consolation bracket, which precedes the Boyd County-Calloway County game.