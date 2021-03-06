HUNTINGTON -- Fairland's Aiden Porter and Coal Grove's Addi Dillow have thrilled high school basketball fans all season and Saturday morning were rewarded for their exemplary play.
Porter, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, was named the Southeast District Division III boys high school basketball player of the year by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. Dillow captured the girls honor.
Porter was named the district's premier player mere hours after scoring 20 points, 16 in the second half, to lead the Dragons (20-4) to a 56-48 victory over Adena (22-3) in the district championship game to send the Dragons to the Sweet 16 at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Fort Frye (20-2) at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.
"One of the best games I've ever played in my life," Porter said, adding that his teammates, including four senior starters, deserve the glory. "Congratulations to my brothers."
Porter averages 22.2 points per game.
Dillow, a 5-8 senior guard who has signed to play softball at West Virginia State University, shared player of the year honors with Eastern-Brown 5-6 sophomore Rylee Leonard, who averaged 20.4 points per game. Dillow, who broke Coal Grove's all-time scoring record this season, scored 24 points per game to help the Hornets to a 22-3 record and a spot in the district finals.
Porter, who scored his 1,000th career point this season, helped Fairland to its sixth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship. Dillow led Coal Grove to a share of its third OVC title in a row.
Porter was joined on the first team by Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake, Jordan Lambert of River Valley, Austin Webb of South Point, Matthew Miller of Wheelersburg, Kyler D'Augustino of Alexander, Logan Bennett of Adena, Chris Chandler of Piketon and Colton Vaughn of Eastern-Brown.
Caleb McClanahan of Portsmouth West and Rob Beucler of Eastern-Brown were named co-coaches of the year.
The second team included Erickson Barnes and Trent Hacker of Ironton, Tait Matney of Coal Grove, Clayton Thomas of Fairland, Nakyan Turner of South Point, Coulter Cleland of Meigs and J. Truitt of Wheelersburg, among others.
Fairland's Jacob Polcyn was joined on the third team by Mason Kazee of South Point, Malachi Wheeler of Coal Grove, Miles Shipp of Portsmouth, Carter McCorkle of Wheelersburg and Marshall University baseball signee Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis of Minford, among others.
Local players earning special mention honors went to Brayden Adams of Rock Hill, Donovan Carr of Portsmouth, Wyatt Hoover of Meigs and Jance Lambert of River Valley.
In boys Division II, Gallia Academy 6-foot-8 sophomore Isaac Clary made the first team after averaging 17 points per game. Trey Robertson of Waverly ad Isaac Ward of Logan Elm were co-players of the year. Doug Stiverson of Logan Elm and Miles Burton of Hillsboro were tabbed co-coaches of the year.
Cooper Davis of Gallia Academy earned special mention.
In boys Division IV, J.C. Damron, a 6-3 senior who averaged 17 points per game with Ironton St. Joe, was named to the first team, along with Symmes Valley 6-4 senior Luke Leith, who scored 17.9 per game; 23-point-per-game scorer Levi Sampson, a 6-2 sophomore, along with other non-local stars. New Boston's Kyle Sexton was player of the year. Trimble's legendary Howie Caldwell was coach of the year.
The second team included local players Brayden Hammond and Jaxxin Mabe of South Gallia, Jimmy Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Joe, and Ethan Huffman of Green. Drew Scherer of Symmes Valley made the third team. Tristan Saber of South Gallia and Jackson Rowe of Ironton St. Joe were special mention selections.
Joining Dillow and Leonard on the girls first team were sophomore Tomi Hinkle of Fairland, Wheelersburg senior Kaylee Darnell, Alexander's Marlee Grinstead, Federal Hocking's Paige Tolson, Huntington-Ross' Allison Basye, DeLaney Harper of North Adams, Aubri Spicer of New Lexington and Emma Fouch of Fairfield. Kevin Pickerill of Eastern-Brown was coach of the year.
Local players on the second team included, Bree Allen of Fairland, Hadyn Bailey of Rock Hill, Karmen Bruton of South Point, Alaina Keeney of Wheelersburg, Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove, Maddie Ward of Chesapeake and Evan Williams of Ironton.
The third team featured locals Blake Anderson of Chesapeake, Abbey Hicks of Coal Grove and Emma Marshall of Fairland. Locals picking up special mention were, Emily Cheatham of Portsmouth, Ellie Kallner of Wheelersburg, Aleigha Matney of Rock Hill, Sarah Mitchell of South Point and Isabel Morgan of Ironton.
Bella Whaley, a 5-7 senior from Ironton St. Joe, made the first team in Division IV, as did Green 5-7 junior Kasey Kimbler. Jacey Justice of Peebles shared player of the year honors with Ava Hassel of Portsmouth Notre Dame. Jerry Close of Waterford was coach of the year.
Symmes Valley's Desiree Simpson and Kame Sweeney of Green made the second team. Symmes Valley freshman Morgan Lyons and Jessie Rutt of South Gallia were third-team picks. Special mention selections included Macie Sanders and Tori Triplett of South Gallia, Emma Whaley of Ironton St. Joe, Kylee Thompson of Symmes Valley and Anna Knapp of Green.
In Division II, Hannah Jacks of River Valley made the first team, Kenzie McConnell of Circleville and Faith Stinson of Sheridan were co-players of the year. Rob Bentley of Vinton County, Steve Kalinoski of Circleville and J.D. Walters of Sheridan shared coach of the year honors.
Maddy Petro of Gallia Academy and Mallory Hawley of Meigs made the second team. River Valley's Lauren Twyman and Meigs' Rylee Lisle were special mention picks.