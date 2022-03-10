HUNTINGTON -- When all five starters make the all-league team in some fashion, a team likely has enjoyed a terrific season.
That's the case with Fairland High School's boys basketball squad, which placed four starters on the All-Ohio Valley Conference first team, one on the honorable-mention unit and captured player and coach of the year awards Thursday.
Senior guard Aiden Porter was named the OVC player of the year for the second time. The program's all-time leading scorer and second-leading scorer all-time in the conference averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals to lead the Dragons to a 20-6 record, the OVC title and the region semifinals -- Ohio's Sweet 16.
Fairland's Nathan Speed was named coach of the year after guiding the Dragons to their seventh consecutive OVC championship.
Joining Porter on the first team were teammates J.D. Thacker, Will Davis and Chase Allen. Steeler Leep earned honorable mention.
Also making the first team were Mason Kazee and Caleb Schneider of South Point, Matt Sheridan and Braden Schreck of Ironton, Levi Blankenship and Ben Bragg of Chesapeake, Isaac Clary and Zane Loveday of Gallia Academy, Dariyonne Bryant of Portsmouth, Owen Johnson of Coal Grove and Owen Hankins of Rock Hill.
Joining Leep in receiving honorable mention were South Point's Xander Dornon, Ironton's Ty Perkins, Chesapeake's Dannie Maynard, Gallia Academy's Brody Fellure, Portsmouth's Kenny Sanderlin and Rock Hill's Brayden Adams.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
