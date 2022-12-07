HUNTINGTON — Marshall University defensive lineman Owen Porter burst onto the scene in last year's New Orleans Bowl, leaving with six tackles, including four for loss and a half-sack.
He entered the 2022 season hoping to build off that success.
To say he did that would be an understatement as he pieced together the best season of his career, setting personal records in nearly every statistical category.
At Sunday's team banquet, Porter was named the Thundering Herd's Defensive MVP. On Tuesday, he was tabbed as a College Football Network First Team Defensive All-American.
The former Spring Valley standout appeared in each of Marshall's 12 games, led the team in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (14), was the co-leader on the team with nine quarterback hurries (tied with linebacker Eli Neal), forced two fumbles, recovered one and intercepted a pass in 2022.
Porter was one of four Sun Belt Conference football student-athletes to be named to the first, second or third team by CFN, joining Troy's Carlton Martial (first-team defense), Louisiana's Eric Garror (second-team special teams) and South Alabama's Yam Banks (third-team defense).
Khalan Laborn (Marshall) and La'Damian Webb (South Alabama) were given honorable mention on offense, and Steven Jones Jr. (App State) was an honorable mention selection on defense.
Laborn, who led the Sun Belt in rushing and rushing touchdowns this season, was named Marshall's Offensive MVP at Sunday's banquet. E.J. Horton was chosen as the Special Teams MVP.
Defensive back Micah Abraham, who led the team in interceptions, was given Team MVP and also took home the Tom Stark Defensive Achievement Award.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was selected to receive the Phil Ratliff Distinguished Alumni Award.
The President's Award was given to five players: Esias Carpenter, Henry Colombi, Stone Scarcelle, Kendrick Sartor and Cedrice Paillant.
Wide receiver Corey Gammage led the team in receiving for a third straight season and was the winner of the Chad Pennington Offensive Achievement Award.
Other honorees were Damion Barber (Up Front Award); Logan Osburn (Jon Conard Award); Charlie Gray (Outstanding Defensive Performer); Koby Cumberlander, Eli Neal and Dalton Tucker shared the Eternal Captain Award; Cole Pennington (Scout Team Offense); Sherman Hatton (Scout Team Defense); Hagan Stephenson (Scout Team Special Teams); Isaiah Norman and Jacob Kirkendoll (Most Inspiring Players); Trent Holler, Josh Bowers, Eli Neal and Tyriek Bell (Iron Man Award); Jace Bobo (Commitment to Academic Excellence); Zach Appio (Outstanding Senior Scholar); Steven Gilmore, Andre Sam, Devin Miller, Stacey Marshall Jr. and Anthony Watts (Unsung Hero Award).
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
