ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Junior guard Aiden Porter scored 35 points, including the 1,000th of his career, Friday night to lead Fairland to a 71-34 rout of Rock Hill in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
Porter hit the 1,000-point mark with 6.8 seconds left in the third quarter, then didn't play the rest of the game. He is the 16th boy, and the fastest ever, in school history to score 1,000 points. Nathan Hughes owns the Fairland boys record of 1,437 points. Julie Curry's 1,487 top all scorers in Dragons history.
"As a team we had good ball movement," Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. "Our guys were looking to get Aiden the ball. We did a good job getting him open. We're proud of him for getting his 1,000th point. He is a special player who plays hard the entire game and continues to get better each year."
Fairland (11-3 overall, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference) never was seriously challenged, leading 43-20 at halftime.
Clayton Thomas scored 17 points for the Dragons. Owen Hankins led the Redmen (0-11, 0-8) with 15 points.
ROCK HILL 10 10 7 7 -- 34: Doddridge 2, Hankins 15, Murphy 2, Day 6, Malone 5, Schwab 4, Adams 0, Long 0, Williams 0, Blagg 0, Johnson 0, Pancake 0.
FAIRLAND 18 25 17 11 -- 71: Polcyn 4, Porter 35, G. Hunt 6, Thomas 17, N. Thacker 3, Leep 2, Davis 2, J. Thacker 0, Williams 0, Schmidt 0, Allen 0, Davis 2, B. Hunt 2.
IRONTON 52, PORTSMOUTH 38: Trent Hacker scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Fighting Tigers defeated the Trojans at the Conley Center.
Erickson Barnes scored 11 points for Ironton (6-4 overall, 6-4 OVC). Donavan Carr led Portsmouth (5-8, 3-6) with 10 points.
PORTSMOUTH 8 7 9 14 -- 38: Roe 7, Bryant 8, Spence 0, Carr 10, Shipp 4, Duncan 3, Duff 2, Johnson 4.
IRONTON 14 10 14 14 -- 52: Wilson 2, Masters 8, Hopper 4, Barnes 11, Porter 4, Hacker 20, York 3, Carpenter 0, Vance 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 80, GREEN 79: The Vikings made 16 of 26 free throws in the fourth quarter to edge the Bobcats in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Caden Brammer scored 21 points, nine in the final eight minutes, to lead Symmes Valley (6-8 overall, 5-6 Southern Ohio Conference). Drew Scherer scored 18 points and Luke Leith scored 16 points and snatched 15 rebounds. Ethan Huffman paced Green (6-9, 4-6) with 25 points. Levi Sampson scored 23 and Levi Singleton 18.
GREEN 17 15 16 31 -- 79: Sampson 23, Ray 2, Huffman 25, Blevins 5, Waddell 0, Singleton 18, Sanders 4, Damron 2, Chaffin 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 20 13 21 26 -- 80: Brammer 21, Leith 16, Et. Patterson 2, Ferguson 3, Webb 2, Scherer 18, Strow 0, El. Patterson 12, Walsh 6.
ASHLAND 76, RUSSELL 58: Cole Villers scored his 1,000th career point to help the Tomcats (7-2) defeat the Red Devils (6-4) at Anderson Gym.
Ashland jumped to an 8-0 lead, then used a 15-0 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 40-19 advantage.
WAVERLY 57, WHEELERSBURG 47: Trey Robertson scored 33 points as the Tigers handed the Pirates their first loss.
Zeke Brown scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Waverly (13-3 overall, 10-2 Southern Ohio Conference). Will Futhey pulled down 12 rebounds. Matthew Miller and Carter McCorkle each scored 15 points for Wheelersburg (15-1 overall, 11-1), ranked sixth in Ohio Division III.
WEST CARTER 62, RACELAND 61: The Comets erased a 14-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Rams and win the Kentucky 16th Region All "A" Classic in Olive Hill.
Tyson Webb led West Carter with 15 points. Gage Leadingham scored 14 points, 12 in the second half. Kirk Pence paced Raceland with 24 points. Landyn Newman scored 13 points and Isaiah Perkins 10.
RACELAND 18 18 7 18 -- 61: Floyd 6, Pence 24, Newman 13, Gallion 1, Reed 5, Perkins 10, Gauze 2, Farrow 0.
WEST CARTER 15 11 16 20 -- 62: Webb 15, Callahan 10, Berry 4, Jones 5, Sammons 6, Leadingham 14.
LEWIS COUNTY 55, FAIRVIEW 33: Logan Lisles scored 17 points, Kolby McCann 16 and Trey Gerike 13 as the Lions (6-5) beat the host Eagles (4-9).
Jaxon Manning led Fairview with 24 points.
LEWIS COUNTY 11 19 16 9 -- 55: McCann 16, Thomas 3, Liles 17, Gerike 13, Spencer 4, Burriss 0, Noble 0, Sizemore 0, Jordan 2, Box 0, Hardy 0, Collins 0.
FAIRVIEW 3 12 4 14 -- 33: Tucker 1, Day 3, Caldwell 0, Terry 0, Manning 24, Mitchell 0, Harper 2, Adams 3, Muncy 0, Sparks 0, Mills 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 58, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 36: The Flyers raced to a 17-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Panthers at the Family Life Center.
J.C. Damron led Ironton St. Joe (8-4 overall, 5-3 SOC) with 17 points. Jackson Rowe scored 15. Shaden Malone led Portsmouth Clay (4-15, 4-7) with 10 points.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 0 16 8 12 -- 36: Cottle 6, Malone 10, Thomas 0, Cayton 2, Porginski 3, Holbrook 1, Payne 0, Jones 0, Balestra 6, Jesse 4, Deal 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 17 8 21 12 -- 58: J. Rowe 15, Sheridan 5, Damron 17, Johnson 6, M. Mahlmeister 4, J. Mahlmeister 7, Weber 4, Salisbury 0, E. Rowe 0, Brown 0.
Girls
EASTERN-MEIGS 64, SOUTH GALLIA 62: The Eagles (6-14 overall, 4-8 Tri-Valley Conference) outscored the Rebels 8-6 in the second overtime to leave Mercerville, Ohio with the victory.
Erica Durst, who scored 25 points, hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to give Eastern-Meigs the lead it never relinquished. Kennedi Rockhold backed Durst with 22 points. Macie Sanders and Jessie Rutt led South Gallia (10-11, 4-8) with 21 points each.