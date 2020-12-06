CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Junior guard Aiden Porter scored 34 points to lead Fairland (2-0) over Zane Trace (0-3) Saturday night.
Porter made 10 of 19 shots, going 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and was 10 for 10 from the free throw line.
“I’m really proud of our defensive effort,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. “We struggled offensively, but Aiden had a great game on both ends of the floor. It was a good win against a very well-coached team.”
Zane Trace and Fairland advanced deep into the postseason last year, with the Pioneers losing to Harvest Prep in the regional semifinals and the Dragons making the region championship game — the state’s Elite Eight — before their showdown with Harvest Prep was canceled because of COVID-19.
Nalin Robinson led the Pioneers (0-3) with 17 points.Fairland returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. Coal Grove.
FAIRLAND 12 11 17 12 — 52: Polcyn 6, Porter 34, Hunt 6, Thomas 6.
ZANE TRACE 8 12 8 12 — 40: Ison 4, Nelson 2, Nichols 8, Robinson 17, Miller 5, Hill 2, Stonerock 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 68, SYMMES VALLEY 58: Jaxxin Mabe scored 19 points and Brayden Hammond 18 to lead the Rebels (2-0) over the Vikings (1-2) in Mercerville, Ohio.
South Gallia, which forced 23 turnovers, jumped to a 16-8 lead on its way to a 34-26 halftime lead. The Rebels used a 20-11 run in the third quarter, then withstood Symmes Valley’s 21-14 streak in the fourth period.
Tristan Saber scored 14 points for South Gallia. Luke Leith paced the Vikings with 18 points, Caden Brammer scored 12 points and Grayson Walsh 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 8 18 11 21 — 58: Brace 0, Brammer 12, Leith 18, Et, Patterson 0, Ferguson 0, Webb 4, Walsh 10, Best 2, Scherer 6, El. Patterson 2, Justice 4.
SOUTH GALLIA 16 18 20 14 — 68: Fralee 2, Siders 0, Saunders 8, Mabe 19, Hammond 18, Saber 14, Combs 7.
Girls
IRONTON 46, ZANE TRACE 43: Isabel Morgan made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Fighting Tigers (1-1) a 46-43 victory over the Pioneers (1-2) at the Conley Center.
Morgan scored a career-high 21 points. Evan Williams scored 10.
Ironton jumped to a 9-point lead early, but fell behind 26-23 at halftime. Zane Trace led 36-33 after three quarters before rallying late to win.
Emily Allen led the Pioneers with 20 points.
ZANE TRACE 13 10 10 10 — 43: Lane 5, Guffey 0, Hill 2, Allen 20, Fetters 2, Johnson 0, McCown 4, Crow 4, May 4, McCullough 2.
IRONTON 22 4 10 10 — 46: Lackey 3, Carpenter 6, Arden 2, Morgan 21, Williams 10, Patterson 4.
SOUTH GALLIA 64, SYMMES VALLEY 61: Macie Sanders scored 18 points as the host Rebels (1-1) beat the Vikings (0-2).
Ryleigh Halley scored 16 points and Kennedy Lambert 12 for South Gallia, which overcame a 25-point, 12-rebound performance by Symmes Valley’s Desiree Simpson. Kylie Thompson scored 12 points for the Vikings and Morgan Lyons 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 21 14 10 16 — 61: Malone 6, Lyons 10, Ellison 4, Simpson 25, Thompson 12, Gordon 0, Gothard 3, Klaiber 0, Ross 1.
SOUTH GALLIA 24 15 11 14 — 64: Wells 3, Triplett 9, Sanders 18, Cocharan 0, Rutt 6, Lambert 12, Halley 16.