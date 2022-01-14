COAL GROVE, Ohio — Aiden Porter didn’t just break Fairland High School’s basketball scoring record, he shattered it.
Porter needed three points to set the mark and scored 32 in an 85-59 victory over Coal Grove Friday night. Porter broke the record of 1,473 points by Julie Curry, set in 1988. Last week, Porter surpassed Nathan Hughes’ boys record of 1,438 set in 1992.
The senior guard, committed to the University of Rio Grande, swished a 3-point shot with 40 seconds left in the first quarter to become the Dragons’ all-time scoring leader. Fans, coaches and players from both teams stood and applauded Porter after the shot.
“I wanted it to be a 3,” Porter said. “I did. I wanted to get it over with.”
Seventeen seconds after the record-setting shot, Porter converted a three-point play that gave Fairland (11-3 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) a 15-14 lead.
The Dragons never trailed again and used a 32-point second quarter to lead 50-33 at halftime.
For Coal Grove, the game was a loss of a thousand cuts. The Dragons, particularly Porter, frequently cut to the basket for layups. When those looks weren’t there, Fairland was content to shoot 3-pointers, making 10.
The Hornets (4-6, 2-3) never pulled closer than within 15 in the second half.
Chase Allen backed Porter with 21 points. J.D. Thacker scored 10.
Trevor Hankins paced Coal Grove with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Staton chipped in 11 points.
FAIRLAND 18 32 20 15 — 85: Porter 32, Martin 0, Thacker 10, Marcum 0, Tooley 9, Allen 21, Lucas 3, Southard 2, Leep 0, Hunt 4, Buchanan 4, Smith 0.
COAL GROVE 14 19 14 12 — 59: Simpson 0, Hankins 20, David 1, Staton 11, Dillon 8, Johnson 9, Horn 0, Frazier 0, Gipson 0.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
